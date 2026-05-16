Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

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Questionnaire: "I write because ..." ― By Liberaldad
A "Baker's Dozen" of Questions in search of 12 + 1 answers
  Michael Horvich and Liberaldad
AI & Transgender People
With heavy heart, I think about what can be done.
  Michael Horvich
Photographs: 2635 Poplar Avenue Garden #3
Photos of our garden in 2006 in Evanston, Illinois.
Michael A. Horvich: Memoirs, Musings, & More
This is my HERO POST to intruduce myself to new readers, subscribers, & more.
  Michael Horvich
GUEST COLLECTION
Andrea Thorfinson : Childhood Collections That Continue To Grow
  Michael Horvich and Andrea Thorfinson
APRIL AND AUTOPILOT
Verbose pieces that could be one big tweet
  Michael Horvich
Questionnaire: "I write because ..." ― By Samu
A "Baker's Dozen" of Questions in search of 12 + 1 answers
  Michael Horvich
Other Places Where I Would Like to Live: #6
Ricky Boscarino is an artist who has created in New Jersey, a place called "Luna Park"; a home, museum, and eventually, his final resting place.
  Michael Horvich
Photographs: 2635 Poplar Avenue Garden #2
Photos of our garden in 2004 in Evanston, Illinois.
Previously Published Elsewhere: As I Get Older, I Have Learned To Depend on Others …
… and that’s OK!
  Michael Horvich
Collections: A Call for Submissions to Substack Colleague Collectors
"A Collection Can Consist of Two Items!" Quote from Michael A. Horvich
  Michael Horvich
A Reply to My Friend, Willian, Based on His March Substack Post Reply to my Reply
March and April back and forth published in May
  Michael Horvich
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