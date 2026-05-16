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Questionnaire: "I write because ..." ― By Liberaldad
A "Baker's Dozen" of Questions in search of 12 + 1 answers
10 hrs ago
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Michael Horvich
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Liberaldad
18
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3
AI & Transgender People
With heavy heart, I think about what can be done.
May 15
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Michael Horvich
2
Photographs: 2635 Poplar Avenue Garden #3
Photos of our garden in 2006 in Evanston, Illinois.
May 14
4
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Michael A. Horvich: Memoirs, Musings, & More
This is my HERO POST to intruduce myself to new readers, subscribers, & more.
May 13
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Michael Horvich
5
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GUEST COLLECTION
Andrea Thorfinson : Childhood Collections That Continue To Grow
May 12
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Michael Horvich
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Andrea Thorfinson
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18
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APRIL AND AUTOPILOT
Verbose pieces that could be one big tweet
May 11
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Michael Horvich
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2
Questionnaire: "I write because ..." ― By Samu
A "Baker's Dozen" of Questions in search of 12 + 1 answers
May 9
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Michael Horvich
11
2
1
Other Places Where I Would Like to Live: #6
Ricky Boscarino is an artist who has created in New Jersey, a place called "Luna Park"; a home, museum, and eventually, his final resting place.
May 8
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Michael Horvich
4
Photographs: 2635 Poplar Avenue Garden #2
Photos of our garden in 2004 in Evanston, Illinois.
May 7
3
1
Previously Published Elsewhere: As I Get Older, I Have Learned To Depend on Others …
… and that’s OK!
May 6
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Michael Horvich
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9
Collections: A Call for Submissions to Substack Colleague Collectors
"A Collection Can Consist of Two Items!" Quote from Michael A. Horvich
May 5
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Michael Horvich
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A Reply to My Friend, Willian, Based on His March Substack Post Reply to my Reply
March and April back and forth published in May
May 4
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Michael Horvich
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© 2026 Michael A. Horvich, Creativity Ltd.
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