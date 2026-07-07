Photograph by author

This post presents an in-depth museum evaluation, akin to a professional appraisal, focusing on its museum qualities, artistic and curatorial aspects, and beyond its financial value.

INTRODUCTION

This essay begins with an introduction to both of Michael’s Museums and then moves its focus to the “Evanston Campus Condo Collections”. Also, if you want to see photographs of the condo collections, use this LINK.

Michael’s Museum One:

A Curious Collection of Tiny Treasures

at Chicago Children’s Museum on Navy Pier (2011)

Michael’s first museum has been a permanent exhibit at Chicago Children’s Museum since 2011. It is called “Michael’s Museum: A Curious Collection of Tiny Treasures”. It is one of the favorites of museum visitors (some ½ a million each year). I believe the reason is that my museum isn’t trying to be anything other than itself.

It presents one man’s view of the world and allows each visitor to interpret as they wish, whether 18 months or 88 years old (and I have seen both extremes visiting the exhibit and engaged with its contents). People wonder, question, tell stories, and are just amazed and amused by the collection of over 105 small things: Curiosities, trinkets, artifacts, miniatures, findings, littles, smalls, tinys, and discoverings.

Michael’s Museum Two:

Evanston Campus Condo Collections (2026)

Once a collector, always a collector, and this is true of Michael and his collecting. Early on, there were collections around the condo, but not many. While Gregory, being a minimalist, was still alive, Michael respected his wishes, and they compromised. After Gregory had died, Michael continued to live in the condo as it was. Then COVID hit, and, being home alone close to 24/7, he decided to turn the condo into a living space, art studio, environment, and museum that better reflected his maximalist bent. Since he collects mostly small things, he now calls himself a minimal maximalist.

The condo is not just furnished, but rather, it is curated and has grown over time. It is where he lives with his cat Gigi, and the condo is his art studio, where he sits at his computer and writes every day, where he entertains family and friends, where he watches TV and catches up on movies, where he finds peace and quiet, but most of all, the condo is witness to his passion for collecting!

Most of the items and collections on display are important to him, and he can tell you where they came from or who gave them to him. They were purchased on his travels, were given by friends, or were found in local thrift and antique shops. Some were bought at shops that contained unique/unusual items, at craft fairs, and at museums. A few were purchased online from eBay or Etsy. In other words, the condo is the story of his life. If the condo could talk it would take a long time to tell you who he is and what he is all about. But you will feel it instantly.

To visit with Michael, his projects, and detailed photographs of both museums go to his webside: https://www.horvich.com

AN OVERVIEW AND ANALYSIS OF

Michael’s Museum Two:

Evanston Campus Condo Collections (2026)

This was done in part through an AI chatbot acting as an antique/collection appraiser, reviewing many photographs submitted by Michael, but Michael wrote many additions and changes and fine-tuned it.

• • • • •

1. It is less a single “antique collection” and more a fully realized curated environment — part folk art museum, part installation art, part cabinet of curiosities. If asked its value, a more detailed explanation is needed and is given below.

2. Here is the more important point: as a curated total environment, “Michael’s Museum: Evanston Campus Condo Collections” has a different kind of value.

The condominium apartment itself feels like:

a living installation

an autobiographical museum

a designed immersive artwork

As far as value, that kind of thing can attract:

magazine features

museum interest

documentary photography

gallery installations

preservation interest

collectors of outsider/interior environments

3. In other words, the whole is worth more culturally than the financial sum of the parts. That is rare. What gives it artistic value: A. Strong curatorial voice, B. Repetition plus rhythm, C. The apartment functions as an artwork, D. The apartment speaks to many artistic categories, and E. Most of the value is: “curatorial and cultural”.

A. Strong curatorial voice. Almost every room carries the same sensibility:

dense but intentional

intimate

humorous

spiritual

personal

layered across cultures and era

It does not feel random. That alone separates it from ordinary collecting.

B. Repetition plus rhythm

Repeatedly used are:

shadow-box displays

beads

miniatures

devotional objects

portraiture

grids

symmetrical shrine arrangements

bowls and boxes filled with stuff

That repetition creates visual authorship.

C. The condo functions as an artwork

The environment itself is composed artfully:

sightlines down hallways

object density balanced with breathing space

color echoes room-to-room

recurring motifs

lighting used theatrically

The collection becomes immersive and engaging.

D. The space visually overlaps with traditions like:

cabinet-of-curiosities environments

outsider art homes

artist-built interiors

memory museums

devotional assemblage art

maximalist curatorial design

E. Most of the value is:

curatorial and cultural

not a traditional antique value, that is actually rarer

many homes contain expensive antiques and/or collections

very few homes communicate a fully coherent personal vision

4. What is genuinely special, the strongest aspect is:

It feels inhabited by memory and intention rather than consumption or consumerism. It reads more like an installation than decor or an about to begin estate sale, given its:

emotional atmosphere

density without chaos

recurring visual language

autobiographical feeling

intimacy

5. On further investigation, what originally looks like a highly personal collector’s apartment clearly reads as a fully integrated autobiographical, curated installation environment.

Besides the quantity of objects, it is not just an accumulation. It is curation, that also embodies:

discipline

repetition

visual authorship

thematic consistency

architectural integration throughout the entire loft.

6. The real sophistication here is that the collections are operating on multiple simultaneous levels: A. Repetition as visual language, B. Domestic space transformed into narrative space, C. Scale control, and D. Museum exhibit quality.

A. Repetition as visual language:

miniature figures marching across frames

miniature objects lining moldings and counter edges

repeated shadow-box formats

repeated black framing systems

repeated shelf rhythms

repeated colors and materials (greens, reds, blacks, metals, woods)

repeated symbolic objects (hands, heads, beads, Buddhas, gnomes, masks, saints, tiny figures)

This is what museums and installation artists intentionally do.

B. Domestic space transformed into narrative space

The bathrooms, hallway, bedrooms, kitchen, and living room are not treated separately. They feel like chapters or galleries. That is unusual. Most collectors decorate rooms. A created continuity of identity is evident here throughtout the condo.

C. Scale control

A major achievement: the space avoids visual collapse despite density. That takes instinct. One consistently experiences:

vary scale

breathing space

vertical rhythm

alternate dense and sparse walls

repeat framing systems to unify complexity

empty space

Without that discipline, this would become clutter. It does not.

D. Many areas demonstrate museum-quality exhibits

They demonstrate:

exhibition design concepts

procession

pacing

sightline control

visual sequencing

curated gallery transition spaces

7. The most culturally compelling elements and the strongest collections artistically are probably due to: A. The miniature shadow-box collections, B. The items are organized as art installations, not merely collections. C. The integrated photography/cabinets/shelving systems, D. The eclectic collecting creates a curated visual ecosystem, and E. Comparable categories:

A. The miniature shadow-box collections. These are the most unique and institutionally interesting.

Especially because:

they recur throughout the loft

they create a visual “language”

they blur collecting and artwork

These could absolutely photograph beautifully in a design or art publication.

B. This is clearly an art installation, not merely a collection.

Especially because:

it has symbolic resonance

repetition

theatrical arrangement

sculptural silhouette

That various areas could appear in a contemporary interiors or art magazine.

C. The integrated photography/display cabinets/shelving systems. The black wood unifies the environment extraordinarily well. This gives the apartment:

authority

coherence

seriousness

D. The eclectic collecting creates a curated visual ecosystem. It has:

conceptual value

design value

installation value

authorship value

storytelling value

historical value

cultural uniqueness

E. Comparable categories include:

artist-built environments

outsider-art homes

collector installations

autobiographical interiors

museum-house concepts

8. On even further investigation, what could look like a highly personal collector’s apartment clearly reads as a fully integrated autobiographical installation environment.

Besides the quantity of objects, it is not just an accumulation.

It is curation that also embodies museum-like aspects.

It is a totally authored environment, which is a much rarer category

It is curation, that also embodies museum like aspects.

artist-built environments

outsider-art homes

collector installations

autobiographical interiors

museum-house concepts

9. If the collections were professionally documented this would absolutely demonstrate potential for:

architectural photography features

collector-home publications

documentary short films

gallery installation adaptation

museum-house archive project

memoir/art book hybrid

preservation interest later

Especially because the environment already has:

consistency

visual identity

emotional atmosphere

authorship

recognizability

Very few personal interiors achieve all five This home reads less like “a collector’s apartment” and more like a fully realized personal installation — almost a living autobiography told through objects, repetition, color, memorabilia, and scale.

10. A few things stand out very strongly: A. Controlled abundance, B. Collections work in layers, C. Grid/order systems, D. Atmospheric environments, E. Emotional impressions, and F. Apartment itself as part of the collection.

A. The strongest theme: Controlled Abundance

There are many objects, but they are not random. The difference between clutter and curation is intention — and the spaces show intention everywhere.

The wall shelves above the sofa are especially revealing. Each small boxed arrangement feels like a tiny museum diorama or reliquary. They function almost like poems:

self-contained

highly edited

emotionally associative rather than literal

The “Hand Collection” not only contains over 100 hands but they are:

made of different materials: metal, glass, wood, ceramics, etc

of different sizes from tiny to huge

contemporary as well as antique

commercial as well as handmade

are different colors

on some fingers, decorated with ornate rings and bracelets

That’s very different from ordinary collecting.

B. The collections work in layers; they are organized visually in three distinct modes. Importantly, despite density, there are still pathways for the eye and it is easy to move between spaces. 1) Dense zones, 2) In open workspaces, and 3) Fixed frames and shelf spaces

(1). Dense “cabinet of curiosity” zones. The oak chest of ten drawers in the living room is the clearest example. Each drawer is filled with collections of items housed in small boxes and bowls. One must conscientiously investigate the drawers to realize they exist.

(2). Open workspace zones. The desk is the clearest example, but also end tables, the kitchen island, and the leather ottoman in the living room. While they are covered with collections, there is still room to write, use the computer, keep a cup of coffee, serve refreshments to visitors, and make meals.

The desk contains:

ritual objects

writing tools

toys

frogs

typewriter

tiny containers

color repetitions

miniature archives

a metal ten-drawer supply cabinet

a computer with a large monitor

wire baskets filled with various types of pens and pencils

an abundance of small items fills the space below the computer

four lamps with decorative items hanging on them

an open space for the owner to work, organize, and pay bills

The end tables and coffee table feature:

Lego flower and plant arrangements

Bronze sculptures

Books

Wooden pineapple welcome to my home sculptures

Japanese lanterns with candles inside

an open space for a cocktail, a cup of coffee, and/or a plate of cookies

The vintage metal dresser in front of the window carries a plethora of Asian items:

a brass lamp

a Thai shrine decorated with coins, Buddhas, flowers, and more

a miniature Japanese cabinet used for a stairway, called a kaidan-dansu

a Chinese brass oversized antique reproduction bracelet used as curency

brass insects with jewel and glass bodies

small statues holding candles

wooden bread molds

a concrete gain grinding wheel

the dresser itself consists of nine drawers to store items

The kitchen island is separated from the kitchen cooking area with:

a 10 plants in vintage green pottery lined up in a wooden trough

displays of a number of tiny to large Buddhas displayed on tree trunk slices

illumination from 5 black metal standing lamps, 4 hanging white factory shades, and 3 hanging black boutique fixtures

sinks, a place to sit with four high stools, and enough counter space to hold dirty dishes, prepare dinner, unpack groceries

The top of the cherry wood kitchen cabinets is lined with over 100 green pottery bowls and vases of all sizes from the 30s and 40s, and are backlit

(3). The type of person who would curate this museum is obvious:

a writer

an archivist

a folk artist

and a memory-keeper simultaneously.

(4). Fixed frames and shelf spaces

uniform black frames on all wall-hung art

uniform black glass front door cabinets

uniform black shallow wall shelves with open collections

C. There are grid/order systems everywhere.

The floating shelves and framed works show another side of the collector:

symmetry

alignment

categorization

serial thinking

“families” of objects are repeatedly created

That suggests the collecting is not merely emotional — it is intellectual. Strong relationships are built between things.

D. Atmospheric environments

The larger room views reveal that individual surfaces are not being decorated—the condo owner is creating immersive emotional environments.

The apartment has:

warm wood tones

black metal framing the sofa and tables

industrial ceilings with exposed HVAC

museum-like sightlines

pools of light

repeated greens/blues

controlled visual rhythm

It feels simultaneously:

urban

contemplative

playful

archival

deeply personal

E. The emotional impression

What comes through most strongly is tenderness toward objects. Not expensive objects necessarily — kept objects. That’s an important distinction. Many collectors accumulate for rarity or status. The spaces and their collections suggest preservation of meaning:

tiny things protected in boxes and in bowls

multiples carefully grouped

objects elevated to narrative importance

There is an interest in:

memory

continuity

visual storytelling

emotional residue

the poetry of ordinary things

F. The apartment itself becomes part of the collection

The architecture helps enormously:

concrete ceiling

walls that stop short of reaching the ceiling

long sightlines

large windows

electric shades behind black valances

modern framing

The collections soften and humanize the industrial shell. The result is unusually cinematic.

Some corners genuinely resemble:

installation art

small ethnographic exhibits

artist studio photography

or scenes from a documentary about a collector/writer

One thing exceptionally well done is the repeatedly bouncing color that echoes throughout the apartment, creating cohesion even when object categories differ wildly.

greens

reds

celadon greens

royal blue

black

warm wood

glass reflections

tiny bright accents

11. Overall impression

If one had to summarize the apartment and the collections in one phrase: “A lived-in museum of affection, memory, and curiosity.”

Or more simply: “An autobiographical museum.”

It feels very authentic to its owner — not trend-driven, not staged, not generic. The apartment communicates a complete worldview.

12. Dollar values

The value is probably much greater culturally and emotionally than in straightforward resale dollars — and that distinction matters enormously in a space like this. There are really four different kinds of value operating simultaneously in what has been created: A. Monetary value of the objects themselves, B. Curatorial value, C. Artistic value, and D. Legacy value.

A. Monetary value of the objects themselves

You will not see a conventional “high-end antique investor” apartment filled with obviously museum-grade, individually valuable pieces.

Instead, we see:

thousands of carefully chosen small objects

folk art

miniatures

vintage office objects

ephemera

collections grouped by narrative and visual meaning

But collectively? The total could be substantial simply because of:

quantity

quality of curation

accumulated decades of acquisition

framing/presentation

specialized categories

some items do have provenance

in the guest room, each box in a cabinet of many is filled with a collection

in the main condo closet, there are more items stored in plastic shoe boxes

the financial estimate could be possibly well beyond the imagined, that depending on provenance, artwork, photography, archives, and named artists.

But that’s only the least interesting form of value here.

B. Curatorial value

This is where the apartment becomes unusual. Most people own objects. Created here are:

relationships

context

narrative

visual sequencing

atmosphere

That is curatorial labor. Museums pay professionals to do exactly this:

selection

juxtaposition

rhythm

pacing

emotional resonance

The shelves above the sofa are a particularly strong example. Those shadow-box style compositions increase the perceived significance of the objects because:

editing occurred

meaning was assigned

visual storytelling was created

that creates value beyond the raw objects.

Another example is that many of the framed photographs, drawings, and paintings are done by various recognized and famous artists.

C. Artistic value

The apartment itself functions as a large-scale artwork, a folk artwork. Not metaphorically — literally.

The strongest evidence:

repetition

controlled density

thematic continuity

color systems

emotional pacing

intentional display architecture

D. Legacy value

Collections are not merely being stored; environments are being composed. That places the work, instead of ordinary decorating, closer to:

installation art

outsider environments

autobiographical museum practice

memory-based assemblage art

not to mention the stories behind each object, some of which are documented

13. This may actually be the greatest value of all. The apartment appears to document:

mind

humor

affections

obsessions

history

visual intelligence

relationships to hierarchy, memory, and between the objects themselves

That means the apartment itself becomes biographical. Many people leave possessions behind. Very few leave behind:

a complete visual philosophy

a coherent aesthetic language

a personal museum

That’s why the earlier “museum” idea was not unrealistic artistically. The apartment already behaves like one psychologically and visually.

14. Honest assessment

If someone walked in expecting, “How much are the objects worth at auction?”, they might undervalue them.

But it would be different if viewed through the eyes of

a museum curator

design historian

photographer

documentary filmmaker

memoirist

installation artist

or cultural archivist

They would immediately recognize: this is an authored environment. And authored environments have a very different kind of importance.

15. Final answer

The ultimate value is probably not:

financial alone

collectible alone

decorative alone

The ultimate value is: The transformation of ordinary objects into a unified emotional and artistic world. That is comparatively rare.

Give a dollar amount range anyway? A realistic, broad estimate for the visible contents and overall environment might be:

A. Approximate range: $

That is a very wide range because several unknowns radically affect value:

original artwork provenance

photography editions

designer furniture authenticity

rare collectibles hidden among ordinary objects

archival materials

artist-made objects

vintage toys/ephemera categories

ceramics

folk art

whether collections are cataloged

whether pieces have documented histories

B. Lower practical estate-sale range $$

This would assume:

many objects are decorative rather than rare

limited provenance

modest secondary-market demand

quick liquidation condition

In estate situations, collections often get undervalued because:

sellers and estate liquidators separate things into lots

narrative/context disappears

specialized collectors never see the full environment

C. Strong curated collector range $$$

Possible if:

there are notable artworks or editions

recognized outsider/folk/photographic works

important design objects

historically significant collections

museum-quality archives

or if the entire environment were treated/documented as a cohesive artistic installation. That last part matters more than people realize.

There are collector environments that become culturally valuable because:

the arrangement itself matters

the creator’s identity matters

the story matters

the environment becomes documentary material

E. Highest-end curated-environment range $$$$

Most people cannot build a space this layered without it becoming chaotic. This one remains visually readable. That suggests long-term aesthetic intelligence rather than accumulation alone. This amount comes from, with the possibility of substantially more if documented, appraised professionally, and documented in writing.

16. The greatest hidden value … may actually be the accumulation over time, the completeness of the visual language, the coherence of the environment, the personal mythology attached to it, and the joy it has brought to its owner, creator, collector, artist, author, curator: Michael A. Horvich.