Michael A. Horvich - Memoirs, Meanderings, & More

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Pepper Miller's avatar
Pepper Miller
6h

The three portraits over the sofa look as if they are awaiting the answer to a very deep and profound question!

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Michael Horvich's avatar
Michael Horvich
2h

John, So good to see you comments here. You and the family know Michael's Museum personally! Fondly, Michael

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