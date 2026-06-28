Photo of our balcony taken by Michael

My husband Gregory (RIP) lived with dementia, most likely Alzheimer’s disease, for 12 years. Many of my poems were informed by our walking together on his Alzheimer’s Path.

A Poem: Memories

Memories of earlier times arrive

No longer to be there for me or us

So I sit at the computer and compose

And console myself as best I can.

I sit on the summer-warmed balcony

The grass and trees growing lush

On the roof deck garden below us

As this poem begins to blur.

My coffee steams in the hot sun

My toast: rye with raspberry jam

The birds chirp and tweet and twiddle

As the cold tears wet my cheeks.

“May I come out and join you?” he asks

With an upturned questioning voice?

“But of course you may and welcome!”

As I reply with sorrow’s memory.

We talk about flowers below us growing

About the sun and clouds above us moving

And we sit together quietly holding hands

As my memory cannot quiet itself.

I stick my expecting bare feet into

His empty, sun-warmed, worn sandals

He suns his legs stretched over mine

As I wonder with whom can I cry?

Deep gasp, after gasp, after breath

Tears continuing to flood and fill

A sadness, an emptiness, a grief

So deep as to drown without hope.