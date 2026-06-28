A Poem: Memories
Memories of My Husband
Photo of our balcony taken by Michael
My husband Gregory (RIP) lived with dementia, most likely Alzheimer’s disease, for 12 years. Many of my poems were informed by our walking together on his Alzheimer’s Path.
A Poem: Memories
Memories of earlier times arrive
No longer to be there for me or us
So I sit at the computer and compose
And console myself as best I can.
I sit on the summer-warmed balcony
The grass and trees growing lush
On the roof deck garden below us
As this poem begins to blur.
My coffee steams in the hot sun
My toast: rye with raspberry jam
The birds chirp and tweet and twiddle
As the cold tears wet my cheeks.
“May I come out and join you?” he asks
With an upturned questioning voice?
“But of course you may and welcome!”
As I reply with sorrow’s memory.
We talk about flowers below us growing
About the sun and clouds above us moving
And we sit together quietly holding hands
As my memory cannot quiet itself.
I stick my expecting bare feet into
His empty, sun-warmed, worn sandals
He suns his legs stretched over mine
As I wonder with whom can I cry?
Deep gasp, after gasp, after breath
Tears continuing to flood and fill
A sadness, an emptiness, a grief
So deep as to drown without hope.
Michael this made me cry. My wife of 23 years kicked me out and filed for divorce after her narcissistic behavior overtook her love. I recently lost my most recent lover to kidney disease and at almost 70 I was really struck by the descriptions in your poem thank you