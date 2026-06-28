Michael A. Horvich - Memoirs, Musings, & More

Michael A. Horvich - Memoirs, Musings, & More

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Andrea Stoeckel (she/her/hers)'s avatar
Andrea Stoeckel (she/her/hers)
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Michael this made me cry. My wife of 23 years kicked me out and filed for divorce after her narcissistic behavior overtook her love. I recently lost my most recent lover to kidney disease and at almost 70 I was really struck by the descriptions in your poem thank you

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