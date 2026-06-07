IT’S BRAND NEW:

WELCOME TO THE INAUGARATION

OF THE POETRY SECTION OF MY SUBSTACK PAGE

I have been writing poetry for as long as I can remember. My poems are easy to read, do not follow formal poetry conventions, and almost never rhyme.

Oftentimes, poems write me. This happens especially with experiences that are strong, emotional, or revealing. Many of the poems I wrote from 2000 - 2020 were informed by my husband's journey on the Alzheimer's Path. I walked alongside him for 12 years, and we did the best we could. He was not a VICTIM of Alzheimer's; he was a HERO.

Most of the poems I will post here have already been published elsewhere, but every now and then, when a new one surfaces, I will drop it here.

This poem was prompted by a poem written by SARA DA ENCARNAÇÃO.

Check out this link to see her poem, “Not Today”.

I dedicate this inaugural poem of my Substack page

to Sara and appreciate her as a mentor in how

to look at life and to see what is really there

or just on the other side, or not yet created!

To Life & To Death & To Growing Up

Life is never easy, especially as we are growing up.

There are things we’ve yet to know, yet to understand.

However, grow up we must and suffer, disparage, regret,

Experience, grow. realize, embrace, change, learn, grow again,

As we become the person we were hopefully meant to be.

People we love leave in unexpected ways, at unexpected times

Causing us to question our purpose and to mourn our loss.

We celebrate as best we can, sometimes with tears, at times laughter.

There is no teacher’s lesson plan for us to follow on “how to grow up”.

But somehow we make it, not avoiding reality but living it,

Participating in it, hopefully dancing with it, sometimes wildly,

And doing so in a way that makes it beautiful for us and for others

Who are fortunate enough to come in contact with and to know us.

And then, unexpectedly again, it will be our turn to leave this life

Having done our best to celebrate this round, to celebrate those we loved,

To celebrate those whose souls we have touched and whose souls

who have touched us. And then to celebrate death. And that is good.

Fondly,

Michael