Biblical COVID Sanitizing Spray (Google)

COVID-19 brought so many changes to us so quietly and quickly.

People around the world were infected, either getting better or dying.

The harbingers of this change were invisible to the eye and all senses.

So we could only imagine what the black-hooded creature looked like.

Restaurants, museums, stores, schools, churches, libraries all close.

Events, conferences, music, plays, and celebrations all turn off lights

Directly or indirectly, salaries, benefits, and basic necessities are diminished.

Those who have been suffering before are suffering even more now.

Outside and in, the quiet seems to feel so much quieter than before.

The stillness seems more still than usual, and streets are empty.

The noise around us is so quiet that it deafens us in its quietness.

Stillness so great that it frightens each of us to look at its approach.

We have come to expect that things will always be and stay the same.

We expect that nothing will change or be rearranged in our lives.

In one day, all is different, unrecognizable, and incomprehensible.

Change is upon us; want it, like it, or not — we were not prepared for this.

Buddhist studies say that everything around us is impermanent.

Know that every day, everything around, in front of, and behind us changes.

Even if imperceptible to the eye, ear, nose, or taste or sense of feeling.

They occur even if they go unwanted or unnoticed, celebrated or lamented.

From the time you woke up early this morning on a Monday.

Everything about you is no longer the same on Tuesday.

Cells have died off, rearranged, or renewed by Wednesday.

Organs pump, lungs breathe, they all change on Thursday.

What might be the same? Is it your attitude and your belief system?

You might think the same thoughts you have always had.

Your actions, reactions follow the triggers that you have used before.

But they may no longer apply, be true, be appropriate, or be necessary.

So in this time of great change for all of us in the world . . .

If we can change with the times, it could become easier to feel the air.

As we vow to change our antiquated thoughts and actions and triggers,

One builds a new you to reflect who you have or will become.

Have faith knowing that it is OK to be exactly where you are

Have faith knowing that no matter what, you will continue to grow.

Have faith that we will survive this and come out the other side.

We will experience change, seek out the good, and become stronger.

The world will most likely be a better place for it all; it needs to be.

The quiet seems more beautiful to hear, the stillness to experience.

The noise seems so quiet that we hear the birds make their music.

The fear energizes one to step up, change, and recognize this gift.

We will continue to tell our stories of hope, love, compassion, and life.