Willian writes:

My dear, it’s always a pleasure and a learning experience to read you and talk to you. You know how much I cherish our exchange of letters. Everything you tell me and advise me always makes sense. When I wrote that March text, I was in a state of euphoria, truly happy, full of new things, completely positive.

But life has its ups and downs, just as you pointed out, and now I’m back to my usual mood. Still, I’ve been learning a lot from it all. A new home isn’t easy. Loneliness isn’t easy either. Using sex as an escape from problems, or as a way to feel less alone, isn’t really healthy.

And I’ve been doing that a lot, the problem is, I still feel alone. But that’s where I am: taking it one day at a time, breathing, trying to understand, and accepting that life is what it is, and not everything is within our control. Not everything will turn out the way we want. And that’s okay.

My reply to Willian and a few questions:

“IT IS WHAT IT IS” is one of my favorite expressions! Your comments show me that you are continuing to grow, and my guess (and hope for you) is that you will find that happening for the rest of your life, if you are one of the lucky ones.

Some people get caught in a difficult rhythm and don’t even realize they are there. Breath BREATH. B R E A T H. It helps. Then breath some more. Besides life having its ups and downs, it is OK to have up ups and down downs but strive, if you can and now and then, for average averages 😀. Life is all about change, stick-to-it-ness and then more change.

Addressing what you feel is a lot of sex: seeking comfort, and using sex as an escape from problems, or as a way to feel less alone, and saying you think it isn’t really healthy, this is what I think.

As an 80+ year old who had his whoring days … I really believe that being young and being gay is all about sex. As long as the sex is kept safe! And as long as you do not put yourself in danger while seeking and having those sexual encounters.

Also, check how you feel about being gay and having gay sex. For so much of our lives, we are told that it is sinful, wrong, sick etc to be gay and gay sex is a major taboo. Some say it is OK if we don’t act on it. I say, FUCK THEM! And anyone else who consents to mutual experiences!

I see sex as a recreational activity, not a solution for loneliness. Loneliness comes from someplace other than sexual satisfaction. Not being lonely is liking oneself, having friends you can trust and count on, enjoying how you spend your days, having purpose, having meaning.

Conquering loneliness is eventually finding that special person to live with for the rest of your life. Someone with whom you can give and receive unqualified love. But guess what, that is not always easy either. Some good days, some not so good ones. Yes, even your role models, Gregory & Michael, were not always the ideal couple 😀. Moving on …

My dozen questions for you, which might help you measure yourself: 1) Are you hungry? 2) Are you safe? 3) Is your home comfortable? Are you too cold, too warm, or just right?4) Can you afford to pay your bills? 5) Do you have clothes to wear? 6) Do you have a few friends? 7) Are there times you enjoy yourself as well as times when you do not? 8) Are you willing to work hard to get what you want? 9) Are you willing to give up those things that no longer work for you? 10)Are you good to others? 11) Are others good to you? 12) Do you know that tomorrow you get to begin again?

Love and Fondly, Michael