This was originally published in 2024 for Prism & Pen at medium.com but is fitting to publish again on my new platform, Substacks , during June Gay Pride Month and during these dark times with not my current president. There is an addendum at the end of the essay.

Before same-sex marriage, there was civil union, which first became legal in Vermont in 1999.

My husband (I call him that anyway) and I did not take advantage of the right to marry when it became legal in the United States. On June 26, 2015, in the case Obergefell v. Hodges, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down all state bans on same-sex marriage, legalized it in all fifty states and territories, and required states to honor out-of-state same-sex-marriage licenses.

By the time of the Supreme Court decision, Gregory was well advanced on his dementia/Alzheimer’s journey, and in October 2015, he died. It is ironic that in our 41st year of being in a committed relationship, marriage did not mean much to us as individuals, but to the LGBTQ community, obviously, it was a monumental change.

Our first fall leaf vacation to the New England states

In 2000, Gregory and I had our first Fall Adventure to New England. I had just retired from teaching and for the first time in 30 years, was FREE in September to travel. Gregory had lived in the East and attended Harvard for his graduate work, so he was excited about revisiting some of his old stomping grounds. This was my first car trip to New England.

We had the trip planned for a while when we discovered that Vermont would be the first state to allow same-sex civil unions. As long as we were going to be there, we decided that it would be politically correct to “get married.”

We flew to Boston, rented a car, and toured Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island before ending up in Vermont for our civil union.

All of the arrangements for the union were in order. We decided on Stowe, Vermont for the ceremony, contacted a justice of the peace who would perform the ceremony, filled out the necessary paperwork online, and made reservations to stay the weekend at the historic Green Mountain Inn, in existence since 1833.

Taken by the Inn staff when we told them we were in Stowe, VT for our Civil Union

The Civil Union Ceremony

The fall leaf adventure in New England surpassed our expectations, and the civil union surprised us.

On the day of the ceremony, it was raining. We got dressed, had breakfast at the inn, and went to the parking lot.

The rain had stopped, and a vast, colorful, full RAINBOW greeted us! It was the universe’s way of blessing our upcoming union. Then we drove to Justice of the Peace Elisabeth Campbell’s home, just twenty minutes away.

Outside the inn, taken by author

She used to live in the “big” house up the hill, but now retired from her day job, she had moved to the cottage down by the property entrance, which was also next to a raging stream.

The cottage itself was amazing; rustic, interesting, decorated wall to wall, floor to ceiling, with mementos from her travels and life.

We had brought a bottle of champagne to celebrate the occasion, and Elisabeth had baked chocolate chip cookies. The two were an unusual combination but none-the-less joyful.

Gregory and I had each prepared a brief “reading” to use during the marriage vows. Mine was a poem that I had written several years earlier, and Gregory’s was one of his favorite poems.

Photo of “Rainbow” by author from his LEGO collection

Mine: “RAINBOW” — a poem

Like a red flame ribbon,

Then orange and yellow,

A hint of green streaks into blue.

Above, the shadow of clouds,

Watching but not joining.

Beneath, a level below, the earth awaits. It will be day, again.

And with day,

The colors cease to exist.

Go unnoticed,

Unimagined.

By those who slept,

And by those sleeping yet.

But for those awake, a promise that love

Will not be lost,

It cloaks the black.

By Myk Reeve on flickr

Gregory’s: “MY FRIEND’S EYE” — a poem

Behold! The lovelier blue of heaven

Is gathered in my friend’s eye

And from his unclouded brow

Beams highborn fidelity.

More brightly it is written there

Than in gold upon our door;

Where good men love one another

Joy dwells ever and evermore

From: “Hymn to Serenity by Friedrich Holderlin

Emotional as well as political

We had committed to having a civil-union ceremony while in New England for political reasons. As this was the first state to permit same-sex unions, we wanted to be counted, to be added to the number of people taking advantage of this opportunity.

In reality, the civil union only offered benefits to those living in Vermont. Still, many out-of-state gay and lesbian couples took the opportunity in the first state in the U.S. where they could legally and publicly profess their love for each other.

At that point in our relationship, Gregory and I had been together for quite a few years, and I guess that we had resigned ourselves, like most gay couples, to making our own milestones in life.

The ceremony was not only political but also more romantic and meaningful than we had imagined. It began with the beautiful rainbow that greeted us as we left the inn, and the romance continued for the rest of the day.

It continued with the quaint, scenic cottage of the accepting and loving justice of the peace, perched in the dense woods next to a raging stream.

The ceremony itself added more romance. We were overwhelmed with joy and shed a few tears as we read our poems to each other and heard and repeated Elizabeth’s words of love and commitment “by the right and power vested in me by the State of Vermont.” The cookies and champagne added even more.

Michael (l) Justice of the Peace Elizabeth Campbell (center), Gregory (r)

After the ceremony, we returned to the inn, where we took a nap, consummated our relationship (again, but for the first time legally united), and then soaked in our room's immense hot tub.

Photo by author of a souvenir replica of the Green Mountain Inn, sitting in front of Gregory’s RIP Cremains

That night, we ate at the best restaurant in town, Harrisons, which the hotel had recommended. In anticipation, I had brought two groom cake-toppers and had hoped to find a bakery and cake on which to perch them.

When I made our reservations, I asked if they had little dessert cakes available or if there was a bakery nearby. They asked about the occasion, and when I told them we were in town for our civil union, they offered to bake a cake especially for us.

Photo of our Civil Union Cake created by the restaurant and taken by author

When we arrived at the restaurant, the owner, the bartender, and our waiter greeted us with “congratulations!” and escorted us to our table, where a complimentary split of champagne was waiting.

Harrison’s rustic interiors feature wood and stone and plenty of bright red accents, lending an elegant but warm and comfortable feel, and it was rated at the top of fine dining lists in Stowe. For dinner, we had mussels in a light cream sauce, a garden salad, and pecan-crusted salmon.

I gave our wait person the two grooms to put on the cake and asked if they could bring the cake to the table so we could enjoy it during dinner. Several other diners noticed the cake and congratulated us. When I took a photo of the cake, a man came over and told us that his wife wanted him to ask us if we wanted him to take our photo.

Photo taken in Vermont at our Civil Union. Gregory RIP (l) Michael (r)

I can only begin to paint a picture of this our “Wedding Night”. We knew it would be a political gesture but we didn’t expect it to be such a celebration of our love for each other and life itself.

I can only begin to paint this picture of our “Wedding Night”. We knew it would be a political gesture but we didn’t expect it to be such a celebration of our love for each other and life itself.

Civil Union or Marriage Equality Act

Marriage Equality Act, passed into federal lawin 2013, was such an important day in the history of humankind. We were not able to take advantage of that milestone in Gay history. Gregory is gone now for 10 years, after a 12 year journey on the Alzheimer’s Path. When the act passed, Gregory was 10 years into into his 12 year dementia journey and our lawyer advised us to not get married because it would complicate things for us like Medicaid eligibility. We did renew our civil union vows in a private ceremony but not a legal one. Interesting that just having the ability to marry if we chose was very important to both of us.