Michael A. Horvich - Memoirs, Meanderings, & More

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Antonio Castellaneta
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What moved me most here is the insistence that the person never disappears behind the illness. Abilities may change, language may fail, recognition may come and go—but dignity must remain. And the photograph says that more clearly than any instruction could.

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