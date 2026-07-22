Photograph taken by dear friend Patricia Anderson

I like to repeat this article, which was featured in “Positive Approach to Care”, by Teepa Snow. Many have reported that they found the suggestions helpful as part of a caregiver team for loved ones with dementia/ Alzheimer’s.

My husband Gregory walked the Alzheimer’s Path for 12 years, and I was able to support him during that time.

I am an Educator, Advocate, and Dementia Care Partner. I am often asked, “What would you tell someone who just found out that their spouse or parent or sibling or friend was diagnosed with Dementia/Alzheimer’s?”

This is what I learned over the forty-one years my life partner Gregory and I were together in a committed relationship and over the twelve years that I walked the Dementia / Alzheimer’s Path with him. My suggestions might help anyone needing support with any catastrophic illness, regardless of how the person is related.

I will not go into the different kinds of thinking necessary for different kinds of advice in different kinds of relationships, but rather tailor my comments to anyone on the caregiving team. I will also say that just as there is not one way in which Dementia or any catastrophic illness expresses itself, there is not one way in which to offer care!

Be gentle with yourself. Forgive yourself. To be a successful caregiver partner, you must know that you will not always be successful. First, you are the one who can, must, and will change and adapt; they cannot. Sometimes you will fall short of being your best possible self! Every morning (or as often as you need to) in front of a mirror, repeat to yourself, “I am not perfect, but at least I try!” Or the often-touted mantra, “Each day in each way, I am getting better and better!” If you don’t want to face the mirror, write it down somewhere you can see it at the start of each day.

Try, try again. Next, you are the one who must be “above it all,” knowing it is all about the disease and the person you love; but sometimes you will let frustration, anger, fear, exhaustion, etc. get the best of you. Remind yourself that you are only human.

Know that each day will be a new one. Each day you will get a new chance to “make it right.” Try not to feel guilty or carry yesterday’s difficulties into today. Chances are, your loved one will be able to be more forgiving and start each day anew. Take advantage of beginning fresh each day.

Interpreting behavior can be difficult. Know that sometimes you will not know how to interpret the behavior you are witnessing, let alone how to deal with it or support the person you love. Try to put yourself in their place and think about how you would feel. Ask them for clarification or at least let them know you care and wish you could help.

Respect the person. No matter what changes they go through, find a way to help them maintain their personhood even as their abilities fail. Help them to find alternative abilities to replace those slowly leaving.

Respect the decisions of the person diagnosed. As much as possible, respect their right to be who they are, to make decisions for themselves, or at least to participate in making those decisions, to live their lives in the ways they choose.

Be aware that decisions are not always able to be made by the person living with an illness. Sometimes and/or eventually, these decisions must be made on their behalf, but always must be done ethically, with love and respect, and only in their interests (not your own) for safety and health reasons.

Validate and Seek. If your spouse expresses worries about finances, repeat their concerns to validate them, then explain your plan. “Oh, so you’re worried about finances? I am pretty sure we are okay, but I’ll check in with our accountant to make sure.” Another example: if your mom is upset but unable to explain what is upsetting her, validate her frustration. “Mom, I can see that this is hard for you, and I’m sorry but I am here for you!”

Put on your detective hat. Be curious about what is upsetting her. Using visual cues and “Is it this or something else?” questions, you may be able to figure out what her unmet need is.

Try to maintain a team approach. In your relationship, make sure to include them in most of the decisions that affect them. If their ability to participate in the decision making process is diminished or nonexistent, offer the alternatives in bite-sized pieces that continue to respect that they are, or once were, part of the team! If you are purchasing a new item, show them two similar items and ask which they prefer. Load the questions a little by offering, “I really like this one best, what do you think?”

Be patient with the person. Their processing and understanding of day-to-day activities, both mental and physical, are changing. Cognitive abilities are slowing down, and/or connections are no longer formed as easily. Abilities may come and go, may return in reduced form, and eventually no longer exist. When asking a question, give the person a chance to process what you said. Asking another question or clarifying too quickly only creates more confusion.

Control your anger as best as you can. Sometimes your frustration can cause anger. Sometimes the affected person’s behavior can cause anger. Conversations gone awry can cause anger, especially when you have been used to successful conversations. Imagine that the person diagnosed is slowly living life backward, losing what they have learned. Count to ten, leave the room (don’t just walk out; say “I’ll be right back.”), and breathing deeply can help.

Remember, they are NOT children. What complicates the matter is that mentally and/or physically, it appears they are becoming children again, but the fact is, they are NOT children. They are adults, in an adult’s body, with an adult’s worth of experiences and knowledge, which will be available to them at a wide range of varying and changing levels.

Accept repetition in conversations. Do this just as you would gently do for a very young child as he grows, with wonder at the world around him, often asking the same question repeatedly with a string of Why? Why? Why’s? How you deal with your loved one should be similarly loving, but with respect for the adult they are, even though they may be slowly losing their abilities and possibly their ability to wonder.

Realize it is the disease. The disease is causing the problems, not the person you continue to love and try to help. If they get angry with you, it is the illness. If they strike out, it is the illness. If they need you to repeat something for the hundredth time, it is the illness, not the person!

Try to see beyond the behavior. Perhaps the person can no longer express themselves in language; perhaps they are no longer aware of what troubles them. Maybe they are in pain but do not realize it, recognize it, let alone have the ability to let you know about the discomfort. A

Sometimes, supporting the person is unimaginable to you. For example, at times, thirst and hunger are no longer recognized, let alone how to satisfy those basic needs. In some ways, you need to be ahead of the game and imagine what they need.

Things are not always what they seem. At times, a dark, reflective window can be a vast, empty, frightening place that is home to demons, and a dark area rug in front of a door can be a deep hole in which to fall! If the memory fails, a loved one can erroneously become a stranger, and a trusted friend can become a dangerous enemy. Close the shades at sunset, remove rugs, and arrange furniture so it is not in the way of the route to the bathroom or bedroom. Always announce who you are when approaching them: “Mom, it’s Michael, your son, and I wonder if you would like a cookie?”

Put yourself in the person’s place. Work hard at imagining what might be troubling them. Then see what you can do creatively to correct, distract, and/or remove them from the situation.

Create music and art activities. They can provide a person living with an illness with hours of productive fun, as well as provide a sense of accomplishment and an opportunity for socialization with loved ones. Use headphones to listen to music from the person’s era or that they used to be able to play on an instrument. If artistic, but no longer able to practice their art, try to find a replacement. Reintroduce (careful if maybe insulting) coloring, crayons, pencil sketching, and finger painting.

Activities must be meaningful and foster success. Try to make the activity one where they can experience success and also one that will be meaningful to them. For example: household chores, help with meal preparation, cleaning up and setting the table, folding laundry, reading, watching TV, playing a DVD or video.

Toys can help entertain. Many toys can offer sophisticated ways to spend time. Others, like dolls or Teddy Bears, can provide something to do with the hands as well as emotional support and hark back to earlier memories. Crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles come with various levels of difficulty. Above all, be careful that the choices you offer do not offend. It does get tricky, as you also have to be careful not to avoid an activity or item incorrectly, thereby missing a good opportunity.

Tailor the environment. As a person’s needs change, so must the environment in which they live. Be careful about rugs that may cause a fall or furniture that may not support their weight. Keep sharp and dangerous items out of sight or under lock and key. Make it easier for them to find what they might need and try to keep everything in its place.

Alter the environment. Be aware that the volume at which music or TV is playing may change, sometimes too loud and sometimes too soft. The same goes for lighting. Check the comfort of sitting by adding or removing additional pillows.

Be aware of what kind of music is playing. Is it too loud or too soft? Is the music calming or agitating? This is based not only on the type of music but also on the person’s history with music. Familiarity might help make a musical experience a success, but even this, for example, takes you being a detective. When listening to a piano concerto, a person who used to play the piano might enjoy hearing a piece he once played, or grieve the loss of the ability to play.

Be aware of what is on the TV. Is the subject of the TV program calming or agitating? Is it a show about gently traveling down a river or a show about war? Is the content too confusing for the person to follow, and therefore frustrating? There are so many combinations of what might cause an evening of TV to be successful or unsuccessful, so once again, put on your “detective hat.”

Meals at restaurants can become complicated. When eating at a restaurant, help guide them through the choices based on their cognitive abilities, ranging from “What do you feel like eating today?” to “Do you want chicken or fish?” to “Oh, this chicken dish looks good; shall we try it?”

Meals at home can become complicated. If causing difficulties, they can be served one course at a time, be easy to pick up with fingers, and be easier to chew and swallow. If the person has difficulty swallowing, there are ways to puree solid foods and thicken liquids.

Where they are comfortable eating may change. Sometimes the color of the table, tablecloth, and/or dishes can soften dinner time difficulties. Eating at the kitchen table, the dining room table, on a folding tray-table, in privacy, with the family, in a separate room, or in front of the TV might make things better, but these options can often change over time.

Be flexible. As the diagnosed person’s needs change, so must their activities and environment change. Every day might need a different approach to almost every possible activity: toileting, grooming, eating, dressing, spending time, sleeping, etc.

Be aware of medical changes. Some changes may not be apparent, so if you notice a change in behavior that is not explained by anything obvious to you and seems to last for an inappropriate or unexpected period of time, maybe it is time to visit the doctor for some tests. Infections, digestive problems, or physical injuries are just a few that might be happening but are not visible to you. Maybe, by accident, that day’s meds were not taken. Maybe the person is pretending to take the meds but hides them.

Be selfish. Most people will be taken aback by this term, but I maintain that if you do not take care of yourself, you will not have the energy or health to give to another. Find ways to relax, refresh yourself, get away for a short time, make sure you visit your own doctor as needed, and enjoy yourself when and as you can. Remember the airline oxygen mask drop advice: “Put on your own oxygen first before you help another.”

Ask for help. This is a difficult one. First of all, it does not mean that you are weak or not doing a good job. If anything, it means you are being smart and brave! Second, finding ways to involve other people who love you and love the person diagnosed is not easy. Everyone has a life of their own, and most are oversubscribed. But there are ways that others can help to lighten your day-to-day. Be ready to suggest exactly what, when, how, and why someone can be of help. For example, “Can you sit with her on Tuesday from 12:00 to 3:00 while I go grocery shopping?” (Sneak in a little extra time to take yourself out to lunch before you go grocer shopping 😀.

Look to others and to your community for help. If not family or friends, check out the possibility of getting respite help from local high school or university students, from your church, from a neighbor, from your housekeeper, from your city’s Senior Citizen Center, from a nearby hospital, from your local Alzheimer’s Association. Often, Medicare or your insurance will pay for this help. Even an hour by yourself can help you keep your sanity.

You can do this! What choice do you have, really? Hopefully, with support from family, friends, your religion if you embrace one, your therapist, your neighbors, a group of people in a support group or online chat room – you can find a support system that works for you. You will be strong and find resources to keep going. Love will help. Kindness will help. Being good to yourself, even though you are devastated, will help.

You are not alone! In the United States over five and a half million people are living with Dementia/Alzheimer’s and this number is growing. 16 million people are helping to provide unpaid care for them. This includes over 18 billion hours of care valued at over $232 billion!

Waxing philosophical: It will…get better But sometimes better is not on this side of life. We will all die. For some of us, it will be easy, quick, and/or unexpected. For others, dying will be anticipated, slow, and/or painful.

Sometimes helping a person die with dignity is the best we can do. Sometimes doing our best to help others reach their end as comfortably as possible is the best we can do, or just sitting there holding their hand, and to hope in turn that it will be offered to us! It is a blessing to be able to do this for one another.

Usually, a parent wins the race to death. While one might say “they lived a long healthy life” or “they had a blessed wonderful life,” often that does NOT lessen the grief and feelings of loss for the children, even if the parent is “in a better place” or “no longer in pain.” Sometimes these platitudes help; other times they do not!

With a spouse, either you or your partner will “win the race.” Interestingly, the person diagnosed with Dementia does not always win the race! Sometimes, the caregiver partner is the first to cross the finish line and to leave this life.

With a sibling or friend, the contest may have either one of you be the winner.

Talk about death and dying. Having conversations about death with the person dying, while they are still able to express themselves, helps them to die with dignity and helps you to serve them in a way that follows their wishes as closely as possible. Some people are comfortable with this; others are not, whether facilitating or taking part, whether one is the person supporting or the person dying. Try to be aware of the levels of discomfort with talking about death and either continue, discontinue, or have others do the facilitating.

Remember, one size does not fit all. Again, there is no one way for these types of conversations to take place. They may take place easily, or they may be a very difficult topic to broach, for some or everyone involved. You must determine whether to continue these conversations depending on how your loved one reacts or if they let you know they do not wish to have these discussions! You might drop the subject and try to bring it up again at a later date. You may not be able to conduct the conversation, so ask someone else to help. Your loved one may not be able to talk to you about death but will be able to talk with another.

Grief always takes its toll. When someone we love dies talking about the death helps, in the long run, to ease the mystery of life and the mystery of death. Telling our stories to each other and listening to the stories of others gives us a common ground, which allows for grief to express itself.

There is no one right way to grieve. Nor is there a specific time period in which it should take place, and no right or wrong way to do so. In some ways, one never gets through or gets over grieving; it just becomes a little easier to carry the grief. The problem, as well as the joy, is that with great love, there is great grief!

The greatest mystery in life is death. We think about it and fear it from the first time we begin to have intelligent thoughts, as children. We hold on to it our entire adult life, and it can color how we face living each day. Hopefully, death’s mystery also allows us to live meaningful, fulfilling lives with respect, love, and understanding for others and ourselves during the time we have.

You are not alone! You can do this! Believe in yourself! It will not be easy, but it can be done well! A diagnosis of any catastrophic illness does not have to be a death sentence but rather can be an invitation, not necessarily an anticipated one, to live life to its fullest for the time one has left!

Michael holds his BA in Liberal Arts and Sciences from the University of Illinois at Urbana, additional degree work at Hunter College in New York, his MA as an Education Generalist with a concentration in Gifted Education from National Lewis University in Evanston, and an Advanced Certificate in Education Administration and Supervision, also from the U of Illinois at Urbana.

He has made many professional presentations to various organizations, large and small, about death, dying, grieving, dementia/Alzheimer’s, and more.

After a 30 year elementary school and university teaching career, Michael has been retired for 30+ years but has been more than active as an educator, speaker, story teller, writer, poet, photographer, blogger, artist, jeweler, book binder, lecturer, actor, supernumerary, museum curator, flea circus ringmaster, and dementia/Alzheimer’s advocate and caregiver partner for his life partner Gregory Maire (RIP.) You can follow Michael at www.horvich.com and also at mhorvich.substack.com/subscribe (you will be offered the opportunity to subscribe to my Substack Newsletter and can do so for FREE.