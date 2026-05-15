heavy heart

REGARDING the terrible current situation of disrespect, trying to erase, and violence against transgender people:

I do what I can. I donate when I can. I speak up when people are being stupid in their comments. I call and write my representatives and senators. I write essays for Medium.com and Substack.

But I continue to carry a heavy heart at all this, what I will call craziness aimed towards my transgender brothers and sisters. Will trump (and what I call his cronies) ever be stopped?

I have been enjoying using AI correctly. I cannot imagine it suggesting shooting at a school. Safety precautions should be built in, but AI is so AI that how might it be regulated? By legislation? I doubt it.

We have seen how legislation doesn’t always work easily in general and specifically with the Queer Community! I think we give “legislation” too much credit for shaping people’s attitudes and behaviors. Legislation will not change those. With trump and his cronies as models for attitudes and behaviors, it feels hopeless.

Meanwhile, I guess the best we can do is to “KEEP ON KEEPING ON” and try to live our individual lives as best as we can, respect others, and do what we can.

Fondly, Michael

I asked ChatBot a question, and this is what it replied:

What can be done to stop the wrong being done to transgender people by the trump administration?

I’ll ground this in what is happening now, then give practical, legal, civic, and personal-safety actions rather than vague outrage.

Yes — there are things that can be done, especially because many policies are already being challenged in court.

The most effective actions are:

Support the lawsuits already underway. Groups like the ACLU, Lambda Legal, GLAD Law, HRC, PFLAG, and the Transgender Law Center are actively challenging Trump administration actions on passports, health care, prisons, education, DEI, and military service. Call elected officials — especially senators and House members. Ask them to oppose federal funding cuts, anti-trans executive actions, and agency rules targeting transgender people. This matters most when budgets, confirmations, and oversight hearings are involved. Support state-level protections. States like Illinois can protect gender-affirming care, school inclusion, nondiscrimination rules, IDs, and sanctuary-style medical protections even when federal policy is hostile. Help trans people directly. Donate to emergency funds, help with legal-name/ID changes, accompany people to appointments, support local LGBTQ centers, and defend inclusive schools, libraries, and health clinics. Show up locally. School boards, hospital boards, city councils, and college boards are where many anti-trans policies are enforced or resisted. A calm public comment from allies can matter. Vote and organize. The long-term remedy is political: elect people who will reverse these policies, confirm fair judges, protect civil rights agencies, and pass explicit federal protections. Do not let the issue be framed as “debate.” The central message should be simple: transgender people deserve safety, medical care, documents that match who they are, education, work, housing, and dignity.

A good immediate step: donate or volunteer with Lambda Legal, ACLU, PFLAG, Transgender Law Center, GLAD Law, or a local Illinois LGBTQ organization. They are already fighting the specific harms in court and on the ground.