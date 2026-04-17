I have worked on this essay over time, a “statement” of my beliefs. Each time I refine it, I add a little more, take a little away. All of the current PEOPLE MATTER issues, in the U.S. but also around the world, are currently so important, and conditions for many have been changing so quickly.

I find that writing about it is challenging. I do not want to overwhelm people with trump etc., issues any more than we are already overwhelmed, but I do feel the need as an advocate and ally to those involved (as mentioned below) to shine whatever light on matters that my experience might provide.

The term “all lives matter” is a political phrase often used by racists to downplay police murders of Black people in the United States. It became popular among Republicans and pro-police activists around the year 2020 in response to the Black Lives Matter movement that was attempting to increase awareness about systemic racism.

I take the risk of being misunderstood. I do NOT DOWNPLAY “Black Lives Matter,” they do. But ALL LIVES MATTER is also true, no matter what others tried to do with it to downplay the Black Lives Matter movement!

Would love feedback on what you think of this statement and if you feel I have included too much or left something out.

I want to believe … to say … to write … that ALL LIVES MATTER … ALL PEOPLE MATTER!

At any given time in his/herstory, and certainly today under the administration of president trump and his minions, one group of people might need to matter more than another, and/or even begin to matter at all, but all lives matter all the time and over time the focus changes .

I believe that ALL PEOPLE want, work for, hope for the same HUMAN RIGHTS: a home, warmth, food, health, security, acceptance, respect, understanding, love. All people deserve these things, and at a minimum, the ability to work to seek them. In turn, all people then want these same HUMAN RIGHTS for the people they love: family, friends, spouses, siblings, offspring, etc.

So while WE (lets call us “people who are different”) just want to be accepted as within the continuum of “normal”, we also want to be accepted for who we are in light of our differences. Especially during these dark times we want to say, “Stop treating us like less …. stop making life an uncomfortable, difficult, frightening, dangerous place in which we have to live.” Respect our HUMAN RIGHTS!

Lately I have been adding, “Why do we have to be tolerated or even accepted, isn’t existence enough?”

I consider myself an ally and advocate for Black Americans, Hispanic Americans, Indigenous Americans, Pacific Islander Americans, Asian Americans, immigrants, the elderly, the poor, the homeless, the hungry, the disabled, the infirm, the mentally challenged, the physically challenged, the incarcerated, and others.

I support those with me in the QUEER Community … the LGBTQIAPQA2S+ Community: lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning, intersex, asexual, pansexual, questioning, ally, indiginious peole 2-spirit, with the plus sign acknowledging the many sexual and gender minority people who don’t see themselves in the umbrella acronym and prefer other identity terms such as non-binary, gender-free, polyamorous, etc.

I acknowledge the differences in these groups and in my personal experiences, and I do not want to be guilty of “differences appropriation’ but rather suggest “differences appreciation”. I am always open and honest in my queer writing and disclose who I am, as a reference by saying: “I am a white, cis, gay, male who is retired, elder, Jewish, Buddhist, and privileged.” Sometimes I add that while I am “priviledged” by birth, I am not “entitled”.

Again, ALL PEOPLE HAVE RIGHTS.

The Declaration of Independence, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness”, announced the colonies’ separation from Britain in 1776, the words of the declaration setting the ideals for this separation.

The Constitution of the United States, created in 1787, made those ideals law and established the framework for the United States government to protect them in practice.

I end this essay in the way I began: ALL LIVES MATTER. Currently, this seems to be an issue and a point of contention among many people. Things must and will change. Things seem to be heating up. I wonder how it will all end up.