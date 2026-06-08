RAINBOW People by LEGO

Prompted by Clint’s piece, I have written a poem:

I cannot express my wonder at the RAINBOW and for the flag

As Clint did, but am moved to write a poem and sing a song of praise.

We celebrate the progress we have made and more. And more than that

Who celebrate who we are and whom we love and stand for our rights.

We love despite the cultural norms. We celebrate, and we find

Community with the LGBTQIA+ Community, gay brothers and Lesbian sisters.

We yearn for better times for all downtrodden and suffering people,

In our culture and our country, which is still far from perfect,

And in the world, where so many suffer more than we,

We yearn not to need to scan every room to make sure we are safe.

We yearn to not have to watch what we say, who we touch,

What we do in privacy. Yearning to be able to love whom we love.

We yearn for our transgender brothers/sisters to not be erased.

To not be the brunt of jokes, slander, abuse - verbal or physical

We yearn for LGBTQIA+ers to not need acceptance or tolerance

But rather to be accepted merely because of our existence.

We owe thanks to Mr. Gilbert Baker, creator of the RAINBOW FLAG.

It waves in the sun and in the rain, faithfully, and announces,

While we chant, “We are here, We are QUEER, Get over it!”

And we march with, “Lions and Tigers and QUEERS, oh my!

It is our symbol of love, and unity, and belonging, and hope.

Whether a RAINBOW flag flies over Castro St., San Francisco,

In your own town, on your own street, on the porch of your home,

Or wearing a tiny one on a jacket lapel, or seeing one of nature’s.

Shining bright in the sky, pots of gold or not, it shouts WE BELONG!

It says all is OK, it should be OK, it is OK, and eventually it will be better.

Like the RAINBOW, being gay is only natural, embraced by nature itself.

Carry on red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet, pink.

The rainbow is also an unofficial symbol recalling the Genesis flood narrative

In which a rainbow appears to Noah after the Flood, and the only survivors

On the ark, and represents God’s (if she exists) promise to Noah that s(he) will

Refrain from flooding the Earth and destroying all of life, ever again.

Ending with my need to feel some spirituality like so many others before us …

Words and music by Zilphia Hart., Frank Hamilton, Guy Carawan and Pete Seeger

We shall overcome. We shall overcome, some day. Oh, deep

In my heart I do believe. We shall overcome, some day.



We'll walk hand in hand. We'll walk hand in hand someday.

Oh, deep in my heart I do believe. We shall overcome, some day.



Choice will make us free. Choice will make us free someday.

Oh, deep in my heart I do believe. We shall overcome, someday.



We are not afraid. We are not afraid. Oh, deep in my heart,

I do believe we shall overcome someday.



We shall overcome. We shall overcome. We shall overcome,

someday. Oh, deep in my heart I do believe we shall overcome,

someday.