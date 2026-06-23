This is how it revealed itself to me last night in a dream, a dream that felt so real that I had to get up at 12:27 a.m., make a cup of coffee, and try to create the experience in black and white, in text, in a way that could be explained and remembered by others, if I may be so presumptuous to think that I could be a vessel of revelation 🤪.

With all of the computer-based technology that is surrounding us today, with the growth of more complex computer operating systems, OS; with Artificial Intelligence, AI, this is how my dream came to pass.

In my dream, this doubling and the doubling of the doubling, to my ear, sounded like a siren and woke me up.

It is like those sirens that were originally created to announce nuclear events and eventually came to be used to announce severe weather, hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, tsunamis, etc.

Whether you heard it or not, or whether the rest of the world, who were either sleeping or awake, did not hear it, does not matter. It happened, announcing what has been happening for a while. The future is now the past!

To me, the dream was a warning that tonight, across the world, the Apple OS and the Microsoft OS instantaneously doubled in size and capability. Within the next second, the next beat of life, it doubled to four times as powerful, as able. And then all of that doubled again. This is a geometric/exponential sequence.

The value of any nth term in the sequence over its range is defined by the formula a(n)=2^(n-1), where n=any nth ordinal place in the sequence, n-1=the value of the prior term, and 2^n=a common geometric ratio between the numbers. 1, 2, 4, 8, 16, 32, 64, 128, 256, 512, 1024, 2048. The simple idea is that the number increases so quickly.

I remember, as a youth, the teacher posed a conundrum: would we rather be given one million dollars today or a penny and then double it every day for a year? All of us grabbed the million but if we had been patient, according the the formula above, we would have been given over 5 million dollars by the end of the year!

Computer intelligence, some call it AI, artificial intelligence, I have been calling it the Operating System (OS), continues to double almost before the previous doubling has completed doubling, and there is no going back.

The ability to gather information/knowledge, to organize it, and then to search it and find the details of any particular accumulation of information/knowlege continues to grow.

The ability to use it can be for good or for evil. Who will win the contest between the two is yet to be determined. This was the siren’s warning. Much like the sirens of mythology who lure the sailors to their death as they crash into the rocks of the shore.

I wish there were a way to visually represent this concept of the doubling of knowledge, but I doubt it would be a valuable use of time, since every time a new doubling occurred, the knowledge of all knowledge would no longer be accurate, true, useful, or representable.

When I used to talk to my students, by now +/-25 years ago, about the arrival of new information and how computers made it possible and helpful to our understanding of the world, the facts and figures suggested that all knowledge was doubling every 7 years. Today, I would guess it is every few minutes? Or seconds?

As an aside, I used to talk to them, by now +/-25 years ago, about being ready for change by being a successful person; then the message was to realize that we are already riding the waves of change, and now how would I talk about it?

All of history itself is being reduced to what seems like a minute, a second, a blink of time, with this doubling of the Operating System. And for me, it creates what feels like an impossibility: discussing what is going on with generated artificial intelligence so dramatically around us.

Before I share a brief, simple look at how “computing” began, I will end this section by saying that I am still on the fence with regards to AI. But we cannot just ignore it and say we will not use AI. The good in AI still exists, and we should not let the potential evil inherent in AI cause us to bury our heads in the proverbial sand.

The speed at which it can store, find, and organize information in this “information age” is necessary. AI may still win, but I believe that the salvation of humankind will be in the intelligent (excuse the word) use of Artificial Intelligence.

It will be very difficult to do, but monitoring, legislation, defined use, and/or labeling will be important. Not sure where we are on the battle of labeling genetically modified foods, but if I can tell, I will not use any.

Meanwhile, my current stance is: I will not use AI to write my stories or poetry. But I will use it to support my correct spelling and punctuation, my fact-finding, and sometimes as illustrations for a piece. This may change, and if it does, I will let you know.

My dream arrived in a “visual understanding,” as most of my essays do. The trick was to translate my right-brain image understanding, that picture, that visualization, into a left-brain text understanding so I could create a description, an explanation that could be shared via the keys of my computer.

So much change in our understanding of how the mind works, how computers work, and how artificial intelligence is prophesied to eventually replace humankind has been taking place, that most of us cannot keep up with it.

Maybe those who study these things, who get their doctorates in these things and sit in their offices thinking of little else, are closer to the TRUTH of exactly what is happening in these areas and how this will change who we are, how we think, how we function, how the life we think we understand will work in the future.

These changes have actually been going on for a while now, so the future, in this case, is yesterday! In many ways, this new understanding of things is changing everything we know or think we know.

Apple, Microsoft, and a few other companies seem to be at the forefront of these changes. Who is at the forefront of Apple, Microsoft, and a few other companies? I do not know, and most likely it does not matter. The intelligence of it all seems to be multiplying exponentially in both quantity and quality, and in time.

How it will affect us and our lives we can only guess at. It is causing such a major paradigm shift in the world as we know it, or think we know it, and it is such a large shift that it is close to impossible for most people to describe and visualize, let alone understand, let alone realize that it is taking place.

Most of us are not really aware of how it all works, but the Information Age (from the 1950s to the present) is also known as the Computer Age, Digital Age, or New Media Age. Digital computing was invented by Claude Shannon in the late 1950's.

What he envisioned was a computer built from electrical circuits instead of motors. By drawing on Boolean algebra — which assigns the value of “1” to “true” statements and the value of “0” to “false” statements — he applied the value of “1” to circuits turned on, and the value of “0” to circuits that were off. Shannon also pioneered the field of information theory, which addresses how to quantify information, as in “bits” and “bytes.”

Before the electrical circuits, the earliest days of computing relied on punch cards as the primary input method. Developed in the 18th century for textile looms, punch cards became instrumental in early computers like the Analytical Engine.

Users would input data by punching holes in specific locations on these cards, providing a binary means of communication with the machine.

While primitive by today’s standards, this method laid the foundation for how humans began shaping meaningful interactions with technology.

The early technology engines, now called computers, filled buildings, then rooms, and now iPhones and “thumb drives”.

A simple understanding of the current “OS” and how it works is that it consists of electrical charges turned on or off by a switch, so small that they are not visible to the human eye. The switch can be “on” or “off”, meaning electricity can be flowing through it or not flowing through it.

This one switch's on/off state is called a bit.

Next, the switches are grouped to increase the OS’s capabilities. By using groups of switches, the sequence of “ons” and “offs” can serve as a code that allows the machine/computer to perform various functions.

The groupings look like this: Bit (b) – Smallest unit of data (on or off), Byte (B) – 8 bits, Kilobyte (KB) – 1,024 bytes, Megabyte (MB) – 1,024 KB, Gigabyte (GB) – 1,024 MB, Terabyte (TB) – 1,024. Perhaps in the future the groupings will be even larger.

The size of these groupings has grown over time due to the miniaturization of the switches, and this will most likely continue.

The groups of switches are called memory. Memory” is stored inside the computer. Some memory is permanent and is what allows the computer to do what it does every time you turn it on. The temporary memory was what was created to allow one to “save” what was created; it also lives in the computer.

Slowly, the functions of the computer, the “code” of on and off switches that allowed it to do things and to save the things done, grew, and therefore more memory was needed.

My beginning computer worked with bits, bytes, and megabites of memory. We are now up to terabytes.

My first external hard drive, which I purchased because I needed more space to save the things I created, like lesson plans, stories, etc., contained 20 megabytes of data and was approximately 10 inches wide by 10 inches long by 4 inches high.

By comparison, today’s thumb drive, really the size or smaller than your thumb, can contain 2 terabytes or 17,592,186,044,416 bits.

My beginning work on a computer was on one which was given to the school where I was teaching as a “freebie” from Apple. It was Apple’s way of promoting this new machine and new concept in computing, that was more user friendly than the “old” IBMs which ran businesses of that era, for more people.

Most of us cannot really understand what all this means regarding how a computer can perform calculations, write and print words, and create illustrations, but it was a good enough explanation in its day.

Today we are astounded by what AI can do, and, simply put, it is made possible by the accumulation of “all knowledge” in computer systems, which, in turn, can manipulate that knowledge in ways helpful to human understanding and can learn from itself and its use of that knowledge.

I will not go into that here, but there are many arguments AGAINST the use of AI, and that while GOOD under some circumstances, it can be EVIL under others.

Obviously, this conversation will and must continue. Stay tuned and stay informed.