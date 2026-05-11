Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

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Michael Horvich
5d

Willian, First, please check your stats, how many people read your post? My replies. I will check mine and get back to you.

Last time I shared your reply to my reply, which provided for a second posting in one month. I think I will keep this one private, between just you and me. Putting your thoughts, feelings, and adventures into writing is so good for the soul. Yes, it may feel vulnerable, but it is also a healthy thing to do. And it helps you to process. I process so much of myself through my writing. Now that Gregory is not sharing my life, my readers are my "listeners". And I do believe that others reading "us" benefit and can grow as they realize that they are not alone in the world with what they go through.

I am glad that my "words" speak to you. Regarding " that obscene, sexy, handsome boy", I do not need nor want to know the sexual details, but even though you do not want the same things in life, why can he just be a fuck buddy for fun? You will have to decide that.

You say, "I’m getting myself into trouble, and I have to stop." Maybe you can just accept the relationship for what it is. Work on the trouble, which sounds like you are falling in love with him, but that is not what he wants from you. In the end, you might get hurt, but if you are aware of that, it might be fun. Sounds like the situation is causing you anguish, whether you fuck or you avoid him. Is it possible that there is a middle ground?

Meanwhile, my ego is happy that our communication means so much to you. It means a lot to me as well. Tell me next time about your acting? your new apartment? your good friends?

Love you,

Michael

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Willian Lansten's avatar
Willian Lansten
5d

Ohhh Michael, you know I love love love, desperately, dramatically, and anxiously, your replies! I long for them from the minute I post my texts. Sometimes I even think I post them just for you.

When you translate my texts into English (and I’m glad AI can catch almost everything I say, with nearly all the intentions, drama, and slang), I reread them and I’m like: WOW, I’M SO VULNERABLE AND OPEN. I really expose myself and my life through text. I put out everything I’m feeling. I need to say those things. And reading them in English, knowing there are other readers out there seeing such personal stories and hookups, feels crazy. Thank you for that. It makes me feel good. It makes me feel less lonely.

It’s therapeutic. Reading you really calms me, makes me laugh, makes me comfortable, makes me feel seen and heard, and I really need that sometimes. So thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Your compliments, your advice, I hear it all, like a good friend would. You are a good friend, one of the closest. Life gets really hard sometimes, and when I take the time to read you, to listen to you, everything gets easier.

And, just out of curiosity, that obscene, sexy, handsome boy — one of the greatest sexual experiences of my life — is a red flag. I’m trying to make it the last time, but every time becomes “the last time,” and I just can’t stop. He is my pastime. So hot, so beautiful, so out of this world, but that’s all it is. He is just sex, and I want more. I’m getting myself into trouble, and I have to stop. I’m not even being a victim, I’m being silly, because I know what I want, and I know what he wants, and what he can give. (I mean, he’s not even tall, and I’m a fucking 6’0”.) But, well… let it be.

(Love all your Michaels in the end haha)

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