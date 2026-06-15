If you have not met Sara da Encarnação may I strongly suggest you try some of her essays

Sara,

This essay was prompted by your essay: The Difference Between Attention and Interest: On metrics, memory, and the invisible life of ideas.

What a perspective on attention vs interest, as described through technology, nature, and human use! So I am not just giving your essay my attention here, but letting you know that it has changed my thinking, which will tell you, “I not only paid attention to your words, but they interested me!

Also, I am creating a comment that shows both attention and interest. Clicking like or ♥️, as a measure of attention after reading it, but this only lets you know I read the essay; in my comments, I show you how it piqued my interest and how it has affected me!

P.S. I have always told my nieces and nephews (call them the younger generation) that their “likes,” “clicks,” and “emoji hearts” are nice enough, but, at least for me, do not register as communication or as letting me know that I matter to them. I kiddingly tell them, “Likes will not keep you on the inheritance list!” They laugh, but I have been getting more texts and calls from them.

This essay reminds me of others of yours which, if I may paraphrase, talk about assigning meaning to words too soon after they have been thought or uttered or written.

The “truth” of the words comes after they have been turned into something else. But if we accept, reject, or use them too soon, they do not have the chance to become more than mere words.

In addition, in my studies of Buddhism, I have come across the concept that water, waves, and the ocean are all the same; they do not consider themselves separate entities. Many Buddhist teachers have used the metaphor of a wave in the ocean of water to illustrate that as human beings, we do not have a distinct self in the world, we are all a part of the energy that is the world.

I like the way Sogyal Rinpoche explains this in The Tibetan Book of Living and Dying:



“Think of a wave in the sea. Seen in one way, it seems to have a distinct identity-a beginning and an end, a birth and a death. Seen in another way, the way the wave itself doesn’t really exist, but is just the behavior of water, empty of any separate identity but full of water. So when you really think about the wave you realize that it is something made temporarily possible by wind and water and is dependent on a set of constantly changing circumstances. You also realize that every wave is related to every other wave.”

So, may I end by saying (or thinking or believing or wondering) if I may give my attention to something but now know that it takes more to say I am interested in something, and all of that might be the same just different measures of my involvement with life, and I should just say, “I am.”