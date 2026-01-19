‘Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.’

‘The ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and cruelty by the bad people but the silence over that by the good people.’

‘In the End, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.’

‘Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.’

‘The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character – that is the goal of true education.’

‘Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?”

‘He who passively accepts evil is as much involved in it as he who helps to perpetrate it. He who accepts evil without protesting against it is really cooperating with it.’

‘A man dies when he refuses to stand up for that which is right. A man dies when he refuses to stand up for justice. A man dies when he refuses to take a stand for that which is true.’

‘History will have to record that the greatest tragedy of this period of social transition was not the strident clamor of the bad people, but the appalling silence of the good people.’

‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’

‘Never forget that everything Hitler did in Germany was legal.’

‘Every man must decide whether he will walk in the light of creative altruism or in the darkness of destructive selfishness.’

‘Law and order exist for the purpose of establishing justice and when they fail in this purpose they become the dangerously structured dams that block the flow of social progress.’

‘Don’t let anybody make you think God chose America as His divine messianic force to be a sort of policeman of the whole world.’

This is the “legacy” if we do not resist:

It is our responsibility to speak out, speak up, and to keep dancing!

Until our “problem” is no more!