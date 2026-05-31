All of my writing is done on my trusty Macintosh computer.

I have been using a computer since the Apple II first came out in 1976. To promote them, Apple gave thousands of them for FREE to schools. At the time, I was Coordinator of Gifted Education for the Glenview, Illinois, Public School System.

No one knew, in those days, what to do with these “new-fangled machines,” so my School Superintendent said, “Give them to Michael. His talented and gifted education students will know what to do with them. And they have enough time on their hands, and they are smart enough, so they will not lose any regular curriculum time!

Since then, I have kept up with the fastest, largest, and best that Macintosh computers have to offer.

But I still love to have a book in my hands, so I have self-published ALL of my writing, digital, in book form, and they are available for purchase if you want to read some of my earlier pieces.

All of Michael's self-published books are available at Lulu.com

They are also available at Bookstore.org.