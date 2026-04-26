Michael’s Museum: Volume II — EXHIBIT & COLLECTIONS PHOTOGRAPHS is the second in this series. Volume I talks about collecting in general and how Michael’s Museum came to be. Volume II presents photographs of the collection at Chicago Children’s Museum on Navy Pier and of each of the 105 collections in the exhibit.

This latest publication is available on www.lulu.com and NEWLY on bookshop.org. I write on my computer and publish on Substack and Medium.com, but I still like the feel of a book in my hand.

Michael’s Museum is a collection of over 105 collections of tiny treasures. It has been a permanent exhibit at Chicago Children’s Museum and Navy Pier since 2011. This book contains photographs of the exhibit and the collections.

When you visit Michael’s Museum: You will be amazed! You will be amused! You will be astounded! You will experience the joy! You will feel the magic!

Michael’s museum contains: Curiosities, trinkets, artifacts, miniatures, findings, littles, smalls, tinys, and discoverings. Michael’s Museum is an amazing folk art collection and a look at life as the art of collecting.

The museum helps you earn the child’s eye for discovery again and provides intergenerational interaction, sharing, and learning. It holds the past and present while looking into the future.

It celebrates individual differences for kids and families and teachers. It is an interpretation of the beauty of life reduced to be held in one hand.

As you visit Michael’s Museum, you will experience wondering, musing questioning, sharing, storytelling, and much more. Enjoy your visit!