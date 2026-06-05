Michael A. Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, & More

Michael A. Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, & More

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Samu
5h

Michael, I honestly love this reading of the piece. I was poking fun at my own tendency to turn three minutes into a whole relationship, but what you wrote adds another layer I hadn’t considered. Thank you for your kindness, your perspective, and for believing in me. ❤️

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1 reply by Michael Horvich
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Samu
5h

P.S. I have to admit, you absolutely nailed the guy. The tattoo, the headphones, the iced coffee… it’s almost concerning. 😂

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