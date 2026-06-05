Generated by AI. I will never use AI to write my stories and/or poems.

I wrote this as a reply to Samu’s “Coffee and Cake”:

Samu, FREE ADVICE YOU DIDN”T ASK FOR!

Coffee, Cake, & Craving

You write about this experience as if it was a bad thing.

I maintain it isn’t! It wasn’t! It shouldn’t have to be!

We are gay. We are gay men. Gay men are attracted to other men.

But in our world there are still so many unspoken words,

Unnoticed glances, many missed opportunities, hidden yearnings.

So we go into these fantasy dreams of what if. As you did.

Wouldn’t it be nice if you could just go up to him and introduce yourself?

If he was a she you might have.

In a different world you could have, you should have.

Wouldn’t it be nice if you could just offer to buy him a coffee?

If he was a she you could have.

In a different world you could have, you should have.

But in our world, with you both as a he, we fantasize.

But it it wrong? Or is it? Or should it be?

No! It is the nature of being gay and loving another man.

It is the nature of wanting to be loved.

It is the nature of wanting to be loved by another man.

And some day, if you don’t chase it, it will find you.

I believe that, Samu.

I believe in you.

Fondly, Michael