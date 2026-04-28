Collecting: Sharing Collections With BOZO

Many years ago, BOZO the Clown, in the earlier days of TV, entertained many generations of young children. The BOZO show began in 1955.

Bozo the Clown was a franchised character created by Larry Harmon, and local TV stations across the U.S. licensed the rights to produce their own Bozo shows. WGN-TV in Chicago had one of the most famous versions, starting in 1960, which became nationally known as Bozo’s Circus and later The Bozo Show. (Google)

The show ran on WGN until 2001, long after the other licensed shows had been gone for years. Toward the end, I appeared in three, five-minute segments, talking about collecting.

The show was so popular that parents would often mail in for tickets when a child was born and would receive them many years later. The photos below were taken by one of my fourth-grade students, a 10- or 11-year-old who had waited that long to attend. We had both “cut classes” to be able to be at the show!

I will feature each segment here on my Substack over the coming weeks.