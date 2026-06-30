Succulents are of the dinosaur era, at least they look that way to me. Their shapes, colors, and how they arrange themselves in a clay pot are so creative and supposedly easy to care for because they need very little water

But with my Succulent Garden (RIP), I found out differently. Even though you are careful to water minimally, I always over- or under-watered. So many of them died.

Also, in the condo window, some got enough light, and others needed more. So many of them died.

I do not think I ever knew how to prune them, so as they got “leggy,” they would fall over and out of the pot onto the floor in a pile of mess, or begin to look so “ratty” that I just tossed them.

And many of them just died for their own reasons.

One of the wonderful things about photographs, especially with the iPhone, is that it is so handy that one can easily document one's life, which was not as easy before approximately 2007, when the iPhone was first available.

In my time, I resentfulluy lugged my camera, tri-pod, and the various lenses on trips, had to pay to print the results, and was told that for every 36 prints on a roll, maybe half a dozen or fewer were worth anything. The anxiety of not knowing if any of your photos turned out was high.

Some people, not me, live through the lens, losing all real-time experiencing of the events that unfold. A Substack friend, Robin Yap, said of his daughter: “She viewed the world through a lens, preserving moments in photos that would otherwise have become memories.” Well said, Robin!

Every now and then, I look through my files, trying to find a particular photo, only to remember that it was taken “AD vs BC”. See pull-out quote below to understand my attempt at humor.