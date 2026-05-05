Collections: A Call for Submissions to Substack Colleague Collectors
"A Collection Can Consist of Two Items!" Quote from Michael A. Horvich
Call for Submissions
My readers know that I am a collector of collections, with “Michael’s Museum: A Curious Collection of Tiny Treasures”, a permanent exhibit since 2011 at Chicago Children’s Museum on Navy Pier, and that I have continued collecting collections that fill my condo: “Michael’s Museum: Evanston Campus Condo Collections”.
It gives me great joy to provide a showcase for other “Writers Who Collect”. Collections can take any form, many forms. How they are used, displayed, and shared also take many forms. Each is unique to the person collecting.
So far, two GUEST COLLECTIONS have been included in my “TUESDAY: COLLECTIONS”, and I hope to feature many more!
If you would be interested in sharing photographs of your collection(s), with brief or lengthy descriptions of how you go about collecting, what the items mean to you, etc. — please contact me via private message.
I have collections! You would probably get a big chuckle out of mine. One of which consists of way too many... WAY too many vintage stuffed animals! I'm a sucker for cute little faces, so I also have way too many porcelain figurines, including anthropomorphic bugs! 🤣
Take your time with the photos. There is no rush or urgency. Looking forward,
Michael