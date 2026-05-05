Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

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Andrea Thorfinson
May 5

I have collections! You would probably get a big chuckle out of mine. One of which consists of way too many... WAY too many vintage stuffed animals! I'm a sucker for cute little faces, so I also have way too many porcelain figurines, including anthropomorphic bugs! 🤣

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Michael Horvich
May 5

Take your time with the photos. There is no rush or urgency. Looking forward,

Michael

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