Call for Submissions

My readers know that I am a collector of collections, with “Michael’s Museum: A Curious Collection of Tiny Treasures”, a permanent exhibit since 2011 at Chicago Children’s Museum on Navy Pier, and that I have continued collecting collections that fill my condo: “Michael’s Museum: Evanston Campus Condo Collections”.

It gives me great joy to provide a showcase for other “Writers Who Collect”. Collections can take any form, many forms. How they are used, displayed, and shared also take many forms. Each is unique to the person collecting.

So far, two GUEST COLLECTIONS have been included in my “TUESDAY: COLLECTIONS”, and I hope to feature many more!

If you would be interested in sharing photographs of your collection(s), with brief or lengthy descriptions of how you go about collecting, what the items mean to you, etc. — please contact me via private message.

Fondly, Michael