Photos by author

This essay was inspired by an episode of Vogue’s Objects of Affection, in which Lady Amanda Harlech takes Vogue on a tour through Karl Lagerfeld’s French home, which is filled with treasures.

When I die, my stories will end, and my memories will be forgotten. The things with which I surround myself in my Evanston, Illinois, condo will no longer speak to me, or to my family, friends, and other visitors. Maybe some family and friends will remember some of my stories, and maybe the benefit of being a prolific writer is that, more than usual, they may be remembered. Nonetheless, the condo will be quiet, and so will I.

Everything, or almost everything, in the condo has a story behind it. The “5 W’s” + one “H” usually apply: who, what, when, where, and why … telling how it came into my possession? If asked, I am happy to tell you the story in detail or expurgate it if you wish.

In previous essays, you may have read about MICHAEL’S MUSEUM: A Curious Collection of Curious Treasures, a permanent exhibit at Chicago Children’s Museum on Navy Pier since 2011.

Since then, I have continued collecting and, in the end, have turned my condo into MICHAEL’S MUSEUM: Condo Collections Campus of Evanston. It is not open to the public, but I do share tours with friends, family, and neighbors.

The Condo Collections Campus of Evanston includes over 40+ glass-front cabinets, some small, some large, hung in almost every room. There are also about 200 art pieces on the walls (photos, paintings, etc.), many done by friends, as well as framed miniature art pieces purchased on various vacations around the world.

There are object displays on the kitchen island, on the counters in the main and guest bathrooms, on my living room table, on the desk space, on window sills, and on a credenza in the front entry hall. 20+ collections are arranged on bookshelves in front of the books and on more than 15 shelves, large and small, strategically placed around the condo.

Let me add that even though the condo is filled with so many items, it feels organized. Visitors say that being here feels overwhelming and vibrant with life yet somehow peaceful and centered. I am definitely not a hoarder … I am an artist; collecting and displaying is my art, and the condo reflects this.

When people visit the condo, they are amused, amazed, and astounded, as the original poster for the museum, when it was located in my previous home before the condo and now at Chicago Children’s Museum (CCM), exclaims. They are instructed to Feel the Magic and experience the Joy! And believe me, if you were to observe the visitors to the exhibit at CCM, you would see that they are, and they do!

Original poster for MM created by the author

Photos by author

One of my nephews and his wife are my estate executors, and I have instructed them (this sounds very legal, doesn’t it?) to keep, distribute, or dispose of my belongings as they see fit. I have told them I do not expect them to keep the condo (which they will then own) as a mausoleum to my memory. Mark and Colleen, after reading this essay, please do not feel obligated … really!

That said, last night, after watching the “Vogue” video, I wondered how wonderful it would be if the contents, as they currently exist and are displayed, were kept intact, and the condo itself were turned into a museum, or possibly moved in its entirety to one, to share with the world.

This has previously been done for other famous, significant people, like Elvis’ House: Graceland, Yves Saint Laurent’s House: Jardin Majorelle, Antoni Gaudí’s House: The Gaudi House Museum, Frida Kahlo’s House: The Frida Kahlo Museum, Claude Monet’s Giverny Home, Christian Dior’s Childhood Home, Sigmund Freud’s House, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Fallingwater Home, Georgia O’Keeffe’s Mexico Home, and Jimi Hendrix’s Home, among others.

Do I compare myself to these people? Not really, and I know this sounds presumptuous, egotistical, audacious, brazen, arrogant, cocky — enough said — to even think of it? While I know all of that, it would be nice if it could happen, but I know that it probably will not! There is a condo in New York City which has become a museum. Guests check in with the front desk person and they take the visitors up to the condo and give them a talk on its history.

All photos below by author

To brag and to stroke my ego gently, please; I am a pretty amazing person! Based on my varied interests, some have called me a Renaissance Man. If I may, my brief bio tells you: After a 30-year elementary school and university teaching career, I have been retired for 30+ more years but have been more than active as an educator, speaker, lecturer, storyteller, writer, poet, photographer, blogger, artist, jeweler, bookbinder, actor, museum curator opera supernumerary, flea circus ringmaster, entrepreneur/ founder of The More Than Ever Education Fund administrated by the premier not-for-profit La Casa Norte, and dementia/Alzheimer’s advocate and caregiver partner for my life partner Gregory Maire (RIP.)