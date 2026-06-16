Michael A.Horvich-Memoirs,Musings,&More

Michael A.Horvich-Memoirs,Musings,&More

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Dan Pal's avatar
Dan Pal
6h

Such an amazing collection! I've no doubt that there would be people interested in a LOT of what you have. Keep it up! You still have time for more!

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1 reply by Michael Horvich
Kathy Christian's avatar
Kathy Christian
4h

I won't forget you, Michael.

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1 reply by Michael Horvich
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