Village .jpg and mov are by the author

Click on this one to play the movie.

This video is from a recently acquired collection of houses and trees. I love how simple they are, features only suggested, colors basic, material smooth and sensual. Posing them at the front of my computer work area, just behind the keyboard, with the two Rainbow pins brought to mind a city that accepts all …

Americans who are LGBTQIA+, Black, Hispanic, Indigenous, Pacific Islander, and Asian. The same goes for immigrants, the elderly, the poor, the homeless, the hungry, the disabled, the infirm, the mentally challenged, the physically challenged, the incarcerated, and others.

I also commiserate with people all around the world who are being treated and living through difficult, dark times.

Have I left anyone out?

I support those with me in the QUEER Community … the LGBTQIAPQA2S+ Community: lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning, intersex, asexual, pansexual, questioning, ally, Indigenous people 2-spirit, with the plus sign acknowledging the many sexual and gender minority people who don’t see themselves in the umbrella acronym and prefer other identity terms such as a-sexual, non-binary, gender-free, polyamorous, etc.

Have I left anyone out?

I acknowledge the differences in these groups and in my personal experiences, and I do not want to be guilty of “differences appropriation’ but rather “differences appreciation”.

Also, some think labels harm; some think they help. I think that being able to identify with a group whose members share similar preferences, beliefs, propensities, biological differences, etc., is important, as long as one realizes that their group is only one of many and that all deserve recognition. If one deserves rights, all deserve rights. Another way to look at it is that the nature of human understanding of the myriad/plethora of information available, which is growing exponentially each day, make the use of lables necessary in order to classify, categorize, organize, life, etc. Labels are what increased our ability to understand life. Finally, a caveat is that while stereotype labels; a widely held but fixed and oversimplified image or idea of a particular type of person or thing; they can diminish the value of any one group of people and therefore cease to serve their useful purpose.