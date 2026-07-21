Michael A. Horvich - Memoirs, Meanderings, & More

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What's Queer About Gay?'s avatar
What's Queer About Gay?
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Thanks Michael for sharing this. Your reflections resonate with me. In my own work I've tried to show that labels can be used to hurt but also to describe labels as part of a developed identity. Identity can change, as I convey in my book, with intergenerational transitions from a historical "gay" identity to a contemporary "queer" identity. Identity is also about a person's claim to that identity, not a claim over anyone else's experience, whether young or old. The labels we choose can help us find one another, but they can also wound when used to erase or marginalize. What matters, as I argue in my book, is recognizing that each of us stands in our own identity, using labels preferred to describe ourselves, while still honouring the full constellation of labels and identities around us, with the inevitable changes over time.

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