Collections: Crocheted 8mm Bead Necklaces
Made by Michael
These gifts, and the gallery in Evanston where they were sold, no longer exist. But it was fun creating while it did. You could buy expensive, hand-crocheted 8mm bead rope necklaces ($100-$300), playful necklaces with interesting bobbles on a chain ($20), and the Small Gift Greetings ($50).
Featured in this post are some of the necklaces I made. I love to crochet, and sometimes I got carried away, and a necklace became a rope belt that one could wrap around one’s waist three times!
For a while, besides the shop in Evanston, my necklaces were featured at the “Pickle Barrel Inn Gallery” in Michigan, just outside of New Buffalo. The gallery gave me a show, and I spent the afternoon as a celebrity, visiting with people, answering questions, and taking a few custom orders.
Funny story: At the show is where I learned that women have breasts. (At least that is what I have named this particular story). I had been making necklaces for a long time, gave a few away, but never really sold any in person.
At this show, many women came to visit, and I learned that necklace length matters. Some women like to wear the necklace close around their necks, some on their breasts, and some below their breasts. Also, the length of a necklace needs to vary depending on whether the woman is large or petite, and, furthermore, on whether she ranges from large-breasted to flat-chested.
After that experience I began making my necklaces according to the standard sizes:
Here are just a few of the crocheted, 8mm beaded rope necklaces that I made.
I have crocheted for years and I am really impressed with that work. I can see how you could get carried away. I will be searching for some instructional videos.