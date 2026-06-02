These gifts, and the gallery in Evanston where they were sold, no longer exist. But it was fun creating while it did. You could buy expensive, hand-crocheted 8mm bead rope necklaces ($100-$300), playful necklaces with interesting bobbles on a chain ($20), and the Small Gift Greetings ($50).

Featured in this post are some of the necklaces I made. I love to crochet, and sometimes I got carried away, and a necklace became a rope belt that one could wrap around one’s waist three times!

For a while, besides the shop in Evanston, my necklaces were featured at the “Pickle Barrel Inn Gallery” in Michigan, just outside of New Buffalo. The gallery gave me a show, and I spent the afternoon as a celebrity, visiting with people, answering questions, and taking a few custom orders.

Funny story: At the show is where I learned that women have breasts. (At least that is what I have named this particular story). I had been making necklaces for a long time, gave a few away, but never really sold any in person.

At this show, many women came to visit, and I learned that necklace length matters. Some women like to wear the necklace close around their necks, some on their breasts, and some below their breasts. Also, the length of a necklace needs to vary depending on whether the woman is large or petite, and, furthermore, on whether she ranges from large-breasted to flat-chested.

After that experience I began making my necklaces according to the standard sizes:

Here are just a few of the crocheted, 8mm beaded rope necklaces that I made.