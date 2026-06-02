Michael A. Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, & More

Michael A. Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, & More

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Mrs.George
7h

I have crocheted for years and I am really impressed with that work. I can see how you could get carried away. I will be searching for some instructional videos.

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