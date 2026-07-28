When I decided to share my collections and write a little about them, the hands were my favorite collection. I talk about why I collect them, where I find them, whether they hold a special meaning for me, etc.

Hands: jewelry display hands, glove mold hands, palm reading notated hands, fortune telling hands, decorative hands, praying hands, etc. Black, brown, white hands. Ceramic, plaster, metal, plastic hands.

A requirement for my collection of hands is that they are in good condition, without any broken bones. Some of the hands are unique enough, scarce enough, or antique enough that I will pay a little more for them. Most of the hands were a “real bargain.” I am intrigued by different shapes and different interpretations of “hand”.

First, you need to know that I consider there to be magic in repetition. So the more hands I have in the collection, the more satisfying to me it is. Also, I like oversized hands, tiny, tiny miniature hands, and all sizes in between. It pleases me to get a series of hands by the same manufacturer in the same color or, if I can, in one of each color of the rainbow.

Do my hands symbolize anything in particular? I don’t think so. Reaching out? Praying? Friendship? Relationships? Applause? Just part of the human anatomy?

How many hands do I have: two. How many hands have I collected? Close to 150+, I will recount them and update.

The photo below is the second iteration of the collection shown without any necklaces draped on them. This is further explained below.

Pictured below is the first iteration of the hands collection, which wore many items from my necklace collection. When I unassembled the collection to dust, I decided not to drape them again. I liked the hands standing (so to speak) on their own. (No, I do not have a foot collection!)