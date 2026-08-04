Collections: Michael's Museum @ Chicago Children's Museum on Navy Pier
Some background jpegs leading to the creation of MM and its 105 collections of small things
It took a 15-person team at Chicago Children’s Museum to “translate” Michael’s Museum, which existed in the guest room of my home, into an exhibit fit for a world-class museum.
Spiritual Advisor, Curator/Donor, Project Manager, Education Developer, Community Advocate, Exhibit Designer, Team Leader, Visitor Advocate, Preparator,Development Representative, Marketing Representative, Graphic Designer, Finance Representative, and a few others!
Below are pictured the plethora of cabinets and packed tsotskies it took to create Michael’s Museum.
My husband Gregory ((RIP), Patricia Anderson, and Cheryl Ames, were only a few of my many friends who helped unpack all the little items in preparation for their installation in their new home.
Five preparators from Chicago Children’s Museum (people who do the preliminary, initial, prior, introductory, opening, basic, elementary work in assembling a museum exhibit) packed up the museum when it was in my home’s guest room and in addition to my friends, did the majority of the work assembling the cabinets and securing them firmly to the walls of the exhibit.
Some photographs of the finished museum, cabinets filled and installed.
This year, 2026, Michael’s Museum: A Curious Collection of Tiny Treasures celebrated its 10th anniversary as a permanent exhibit at Chicago Children’s Museum.
Michael, your museum sounds absolutely enchanting. What an extraordinary collection—and what a gift that these tiny treasures, once gathered in your own guest room, can now be enjoyed by so many people. I love imagining the care, friendship, and teamwork that went into bringing it all to life.
And now I find myself wondering: how do I get myself to Chicago? I would love to wander through Michael’s Museum and see this curious world of small wonders for myself. Congratulations on its tenth anniversary—what a remarkable legacy.
Although I'll be in Chicago this month, it's a whirlwind trip centered on Northalsted Market Days. I'll take a "rain check" on seeing these treasures. Chicago and Navy Pier are always worth a return trip.