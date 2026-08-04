Michael A. Horvich - Memoirs, Meanderings, & More

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Judy Iannaccone's avatar
Judy Iannaccone
14h

Michael, your museum sounds absolutely enchanting. What an extraordinary collection—and what a gift that these tiny treasures, once gathered in your own guest room, can now be enjoyed by so many people. I love imagining the care, friendship, and teamwork that went into bringing it all to life.

And now I find myself wondering: how do I get myself to Chicago? I would love to wander through Michael’s Museum and see this curious world of small wonders for myself. Congratulations on its tenth anniversary—what a remarkable legacy.

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Ted Patchell's avatar
Ted Patchell
13h

Although I'll be in Chicago this month, it's a whirlwind trip centered on Northalsted Market Days. I'll take a "rain check" on seeing these treasures. Chicago and Navy Pier are always worth a return trip.

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