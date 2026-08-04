It took a 15-person team at Chicago Children’s Museum to “translate” Michael’s Museum, which existed in the guest room of my home, into an exhibit fit for a world-class museum.

Spiritual Advisor, Curator/Donor, Project Manager, Education Developer, Community Advocate, Exhibit Designer, Team Leader, Visitor Advocate, Preparator,Development Representative, Marketing Representative, Graphic Designer, Finance Representative, and a few others!

Below are pictured the plethora of cabinets and packed tsotskies it took to create Michael’s Museum.

My husband Gregory ((RIP), Patricia Anderson, and Cheryl Ames, were only a few of my many friends who helped unpack all the little items in preparation for their installation in their new home.

Five preparators from Chicago Children’s Museum (people who do the preliminary, initial, prior, introductory, opening, basic, elementary work in assembling a museum exhibit) packed up the museum when it was in my home’s guest room and in addition to my friends, did the majority of the work assembling the cabinets and securing them firmly to the walls of the exhibit.

Some photographs of the finished museum, cabinets filled and installed.

This year, 2026, Michael’s Museum: A Curious Collection of Tiny Treasures celebrated its 10th anniversary as a permanent exhibit at Chicago Children’s Museum.