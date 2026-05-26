Collections: Michael's Small Gift Greetings
For a while Michael had a booth at an art pop-up shop in Evanston.
These gifts, and the gallery where they were sold, no longer exist. But it was fun creating while it did. You could buy expensive, hand-crocheted 8mm bead rope necklaces ($100-$300), playful necklaces with interesting bobbles on a chain ($20), and the Small Gift Greetings as featured below ($5). Instead of buying a card for someone on special occasions, you could present them with one of these.