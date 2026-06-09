Interestingly enough, if I were to photograph this cabinet today, it would have transformed into something else. Even if locked and/or screwed shut to protect them from the underage hands of children who previously visited the condo with their “Miniatures Summer Camp” run by a friend, all of my cabinets seem to have a life of their own and rearrange themselves while I am sleeping and dreaming of flea markets, antique shops, Etsy, eBay, Temu, etc.