The expansion of the Universe and the evolution of all species are dependent on contrast. How could you ever decide what you do want, without living some of what you don’t want? And so, be easy on yourself! Do not try to hold yourself to the impossible standard of only being in a place where everything is exactly as you want it to be. If you could do that, you would cease to exist.

Excerpted from “Abraham-Hicks”, Sedona, AZ on 3/15/14

To introduce you to Esther and Abraham and Jerry:

A SYNOPSIS OF ABRAHAM-HICKS’ TEACHINGS

1. YOU ARE A PHYSICAL EXTENSION OF THAT WHICH IS NON-PHYSICAL.

2. YOU ARE HERE IN THIS BODY BECAUSE YOU CHOSE TO BE HERE.

3. THE BASIS OF YOUR LIFE IS FREEDOM; THE PURPOSE OF YOUR LIFE IS JOY.

4. YOU ARE A CREATOR; YOU CREATE WITH YOUR EVERY THOUGHT.

5. ANYTHING THAT YOU CAN IMAGINE IS YOURS TO BE OR DO OR HAVE.

6. AS YOU ARE CHOOSING YOUR THOUGHTS, YOUR EMOTIONS ARE GUIDING YOU.

7. THE UNIVERSE ADORES YOU FOR IT KNOWS YOUR BROADEST INTENTIONS.

8. RELAX INTO YOUR NATURAL WELL-BEING. ALL IS WELL. (REALLY IT IS!)

9. YOU ARE A CREATOR OF THOUGHTWAYS ON YOUR UNIQUE PATH OF JOY.

10. ACTIONS TO BE TAKEN AND POSSESSIONS TO BE EXCHANGED ARE BY-PRODUCTS OF YOUR FOCUS ON JOY.

11. YOU MAY APPROPRIATELY DEPART YOUR BODY WITHOUT ILLNESS OR PAIN.

12. YOU CAN NOT DIE; YOU ARE EVERLASTING LIFE.

P.S. It is not necessary for even one other person to understand the Laws of the Universe or the processes that we are offering here in order for you to have a wonderful, happy, productive Life Experience — for you are the attractor of your experience. Just you!

Each day I get the continuing teachings of Abraham in my e-mail, and they have become one of my “practices” for my Buddhist path through life. Abraham is not a Buddhist approach to life, but it aligns well with what I believe and how I live.

Today, the above quote features the idea that one should not “try to hold yourself to the impossible standard of only being in a place where everything is exactly as you want it to be” and it spoke to me in terms of where we find ourselves currently in the QUEER Community and its relation to the world as well as where we have found ourselves in the past.

Recently I came up, for myself, with this quote:

“Since the world began, there must have been a few bright moments!”

I realized that for the Queer Community, it has been a push-me, pull-me existence since the beginning of time, with acceptance alternating with rejection and back again, with the majority of time seeming to be on the rejection side of things.

Another quote of mine, which I have been using fairly often, is:

“Why should acceptance and tolerance be the norm?

Isn’t existence enough to prove the point?”

In my 81 years, I have seen, over the 1950s through today, more or less the waxing and waning of acceptance and tolerance, but I really do not want to settle for that as enough! I ask myself why the fact that my existence as a QUEER person is not enough.

I cause no harm to others, I support others, I advocate for others, I live a good life, I add to societal and cultural success, if not humanity’s success. My loving another man does no harm to anyone, except perhaps to some people’s supposed philosophies and religious beliefs, and even they are not sure where those originated or why they carry them.

There have been many good times and many difficult times for me as a QUEER man in my 81 years, so Abraham would remind me that I should not try to hold myself to the impossible standard of only being in a place with the impossible standard of only being in a place where everything is exactly as I want it to be.

It is said that without the bad, the good cannot shine. A corolary is that where there is evil, the holy can work its magic. It is the presence of an attribute that helps define its absence and vice versa.

So while getting through difficult times is no fun, Queer people do seem to be able to come out the other side on a little higher, a little stronger level, living a life that contains more acceptance and tolerance as we continue to move towards existence being enough!

So all this, I guess, is to say: “Try not to let your situation during these dark trump and his cronies’ time, as well as these dark times worldwide, get you down. You are a worthwhile person; you have and are deserving of your rights as a human being, and you will just need to keep fighting and standing up for what you believe is right. You will succeed in helping to improve things.

Each time, through each cycle, we will come out the other side at a little higher, a little stronger level, living a life that contains more acceptance and tolerance as we continue to move towards existence being enough!

Let me end this essay with my BELIEFS, which I have been working on for months: