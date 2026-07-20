Photograph by author with embellishments by Artificial Intelligence

Never having considered himself an interior designer, Michael Horvich has spent the last 20 years transforming a 2007 high-rise condominium apartment into his single, gay man’s home filled with collected treasures, cherished heirlooms, and layers of pattern.

He has never been a stickler for neatness or order in his living spaces. He feels that a home should reflect its owner as well as the peace, quiet, and contentment of home life.

He does have a housekeeper, Halina, who has been helping him for fourty years by now and she always dreads arriving at the condo to see what new items Michael has left lying around the place. She has often been heard to murmer, “I will kill him!” Usually said with humor but also with a grimace on her face.

Michael’s love of color and repetition is apparent throughout the condo. He calls himself an “equal opportunity slob, slacker, layabout, slug, and slouch.” And this is obvious to all who arrive at the condo without advanced warning. Michael often pretends not to be at home and does not answer his cell phone to avoid the unnecessary straightening of his home for visitors.

One unique feature, immediately noticeable upon entering this creative man’s domain, is the off-putting smell. Some would call it an odor of stench, spoiled food, an unclean physical body, uncared-for kitty litter boxes, and at times air freshener spray, but to an extent that breathing is difficult or impaired. Michael, when asked, replies, “That’s just who I am! Creativity doesn’t always allow time for daily upkeep.”

One would wonder about bugs, mice, and even rats; mold, mildew, and other invited or uninvited guests, but Michael refuses to name names. He says privacy in all things is paramount.

Michael has spent years transforming his Evanston/Chicago home into a joyful reflection of his life, travels, and passions. After a major renovation in 2025, the former author, school teacher, flea-circus ringmaster, and opera supernumerary created a colorful, layered space filled with antiques, collections, family heirlooms, and unforgettable vintage finds.

From his famous “Gregory’s Paintings” wall and chinoiserie treasures to a Bed Bath & Beyond-inspired bedroom, every room tells a story. Some of the stories are obvious, but others Michael has refused to talk about. One can only imagine the sordid beginnings of those undiscussed interiors.

This artistic collector is consistent across all of his living spaces, from the living room pictured above to his bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, and balcony all pictured below.

Michael looks forward to future articles about his unique, one-of-a-kind living adventure/space, condo, studio … what he calls home. He has even considered a coffee-table photography book, a YouTube video, and/or a documentary to help preserve, for posterity, the vision and reality of his lovely home. What do you think?