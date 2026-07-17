Michael A. Horvich - Memoirs, Meanderings, & More

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Andrea Thorfinson's avatar
Andrea Thorfinson
8h

I have always loved the way you end with “Fondly, Michael.” It has always made me smile.

I am completely with you that all people matter and deserve the same basic human rights. And I relate deeply to what you said about reaching a point where there is little left to hide or feel embarrassed about. There was a time when I tried very hard to hide parts of myself, how deeply depressed and suicidal I had been, the anxiety, the insecurity, and even the anger. Now I write about those things openly, not because they are easy to share, but because I hope someone reading might recognize themselves and feel a little less alone.

That, to me, is one of the greatest gifts honest writing can offer. Fondly, Andrea

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Judy Iannaccone's avatar
Judy Iannaccone
5h

Michael, I was deeply touched by the way you describe “Fondly” not simply as a closing, but as a promise—to meet your readers with respect, even when you may not agree. In a time when disagreement so easily becomes dismissal, that small gesture carries real weight.

Your openness about your life and your commitment to helping others feel less alone come through clearly. Beneath all of these words, I hear a gentle insistence that every person deserves dignity, safety, and the freedom to exist fully as themselves.

Isn’t it grand that, in the later chapters of our lives, we can come out fully and completely as our authentic selves? May that freedom become possible for all people, in every chapter of their lives.

Fondly, Judy

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