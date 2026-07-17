It is a small but important gesture that reminds me of my promise to myself to respect all my readers. They might agree with me, they might disagree with me, they might be respectful in their disagreement, they might be mean in their disagreement. But I will always be polite, not feel the need to defend myself, and to respect my readers.

In my writing, I have promised myself to be totally truthful, and while I still choose what I write about, I also promised myself that I would “tell all” and not hide anything that might be uncomfortable for me to share or for others to receive.

At 81, I really find that I have nothing to be embarrassed about. There are no consequences for my sharing. I have no job to lose. I have no parents or siblings who might be embarrassed by my personal disclosures.

The most vulnerable area is still my gayness, but again, what I have to say is said to help others understand, to not feel alone in their experiences, to explain to young queer people, to remind old queer people. I feel that this is an important part of why I write, and I owe it to others as well as to myself to be open in all things.

Yes, I am sure there are some things I just don’t write about for fear of embarrassment, but honestly, I cannot think of any offhand. It is said that each of us is three people: the one we show to everyone, the one we show to those close to us, and the one we keep absolutely private. I am sure Mr. Private exists.

This brings me to why I feel compelled to end every comment I make to my readers, whether they reply to my writing or I reply to theirs, with “FONDLY”. I want to make sure that they know that I respect them. Even if I do not agree with them, although most often I do, they deserve my respect.

I may take a position different from a reader's, and I will if I must, but I can do so with respect for each person's opinions. I want my readers to know that I can only really understand and relate to my own experiences, not theirs, and that if I inadvertently seem insensitive to them, I mean no harm or disrespect. So I end with, “Fondly, Michael”.

I do not want to be a spokesperson for others’ point of view, so I end with “Fondly, Michael”. I do not want to make cultural assumptions about cultures that are not my own, so I end with “Fondly, Michael”.

It is important to me that my readers always know that I appreciate their spending time with my writing, that I do not have all the answers, and that it doesn’t have to be my way or the highway. Nowadays, respect seems to be at a premium, often paired with low regard, so I want to make sure my readers know that I hold their words and them in high regard.

Finally let me end by sharing “My Beliefs”, which I have shared previously. I have worked on this over time, a “statement” of my beliefs. Each time I refine it, I add a little more and take a little away. All of the current “PEOPLE MATTER” issues in the U.S. and around the world are so important, and conditions for many have been changing so quickly.

I find that writing about it is challenging. I do not want to overwhelm people with trump-related issues any more than we already are, but I do feel the need, as an advocate and ally to those involved (as mentioned below), to shine whatever light I can on matters where my experience might be of help.

Would love feedback on what you think of this statement and if you feel I have included too much or left something out.

I want to believe … to say … to write … that:

ALL LIVES MATTER … ALL PEOPLE MATTER!

At any given time in his/herstory, and certainly today under the administration of president trump and his minions, one group of people might need to matter more than another, and/or even begin to matter at all, and over time this changes.

I believe that ALL PEOPLE want, work for, and hope for the same HUMAN RIGHTS: a home, warmth, food, health, security, acceptance, respect, understanding, love. All people deserve these things, and at a minimum, the ability to work to seek them. In turn, all people then want these same HUMAN RIGHTS for the people they love: family, friends, spouses, siblings, offspring, etc.

So while WE (let’s call us “people who are different”) just want to be accepted as within the continuum of “normal”, we also want to be accepted for who we are in light of our differences. Especially during these dark times, we want to say, “Stop treating us like less… stop making life an uncomfortable, difficult, frightening, dangerous place in which so many of us have to live.” Respect our HUMAN RIGHTS!

Lately I have been adding, “Why do we have to be tolerated or even accepted? Isn’t existing enough?”

I consider myself an ally and advocate for Americans who are LGBTQIA+, Black, Hispanic, Indigenous, Pacific Islander, and Asian. The same goes for immigrants, the elderly, the poor, the homeless, the hungry, the disabled, the infirm, the mentally challenged, the physically challenged, the incarcerated, and others.

I also commiserate with people all around the world who are being treated and living through difficult, dark times.

I support those with me in the QUEER Community … the LGBTQIAPQA2S+ Community: lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning, intersex, asexual, pansexual, questioning, ally, Indigenous people 2-spirit, with the plus sign acknowledging the many sexual and gender minority people who don’t see themselves in the umbrella acronym and prefer other identity terms such as non-binary, gender-free, polyamorous, etc.

I acknowledge the differences in these groups and in my personal experiences, and I do not want to be guilty of “differences appropriation’ but rather “differences appreciation”.

I am always open and honest in my queer writing and disclose who I am as a reference by saying: “I am a white, cis, gay, male who is retired, elder, Jewish, Buddhist, and privileged.” Sometimes I add that while I am “privileged” by birth, I am not “entitled”.

Things at home and around the world are continuing to heat up. I wonder how it will all end.