Shopping with Google

Prompted by Esther (and Abraham and Jerry)

See this world as a free world, and see everyone in it as trying, through their individual experiences, to find their way back to that calling, back to that Source Energy. And even though there are billions of them going about it in a way that is different than you would choose, there’s no right or wrong way. In other words, bless them all, and get on with the only thing you have any power about, which is opening or closing your vortex to your natural state of Well-Being.

Excerpted from San Francisco, CA on 2/28/04

Our Love,

Esther

(and Abraham and Jerry)

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could say,

“Pride is different this year. The parades are more of a reminder of the history of the Gay Rights Movement and how we overcame all our trials and tribulations; the suffering and the beatings are no longer part of our lives; acceptance by our fellow humankind in all things is the rule of the land. All people are cherished: Black, Hispanic, Indigenous, Pacific Islander, Asian, European, Caucasian as well as elders, immigrants, elderly, poor, homeless, hungry, disabled, infirm, mentally challenged, physically challenged, incarcerated, and others.

But this is a fantasy of what it will … some day … be like.

See this world as a free world, and see everyone in it as trying, through their individual experiences, to find their way back to that calling, back to that Source Energy. And even though there are billions of them going about it in a way that is different than you would choose, there’s no right or wrong way. In other words, bless them all, and get on with the only thing you have any power about, which is opening or closing your vortex to your natural state of Well-Being.

Excerpted from San Francisco, CA on 2/28/04

Our Love,

Esther

(and Abraham and Jerry)