Michael A.Horvich-Memoirs,Musings,&More

Michael A.Horvich-Memoirs,Musings,&More

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrea Stoeckel's avatar
Andrea Stoeckel
2h

After unplugging my mother's respirator at 21 this now almost 70 year old cis Lesbian has had a DNR- now DNR/ DNI since 1980.

I married my now ex wife post 9/11 in part for legality as neither of us had family we can trust. Her narcissism became full blown two years ago and our divorce is a year old.

So much has changed since 2001 but a single woman is still not trusted to know what is best for her. My mother wasn't supposed to have kids. I was christened in the delivery room sink because I was born with bacterial pneumonia because of her smoking and alcoholism. I look at each day as a gift and when it's my time so be it

Reply
Share
2 replies by Michael Horvich and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael A. Horvich, Creativity Ltd. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture