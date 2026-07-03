Gregory, my husband, and I met in 1976. Within two years, we were a committed couple living together, which was unusual for its day. In those days, gay men, IMHO, were so desperate for love that they committed within a week and moved in within two! Maybe an exaggeration, but that is what it seemed like.

Gregory lived with dementia, most likely Alzheimer’s disease, for 12 years. I walked beside him during that time, and my role became to make sure that he was doing the right thing, at the right time, in the right place, and if we were ever lost, figuratively or literally, I would help us to find each other.

This July 4, Gregory would have been 78 years old. He died in 2015. This year would be the 10th anniversary of his passing. Just because he died doesn’t mean I stop counting; love, if true, can live forever, so this year would be our 50th anniversary of commitment.

I avoid calling it a “marriage” because he died before the Respect for Marriage Act in 2022. While it is wonderful to know that we could have gotten married, our position was similar to the hippies of our day: “How does a piece of paper make our love any stronger?”

RIP, my dear Gregory. I miss your physical presence, but I am grateful that spiritually we are closer than ever!