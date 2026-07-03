Michael A. Horvich - Memoirs, Meanderings, & More

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Alan Teller's avatar
Alan Teller
9h

So sorry for your loss Michael. Sorry I hardly knew him. But I know you, for which I am grateful!

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1 reply by Michael Horvich
Keith Aron's avatar
Keith Aron
10h

Michael! I'm honoring Gregory and the way in which you're still walking next to him. He may be gone in form, but your love together lives on. Beautiful! 💞

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1 reply by Michael Horvich
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