Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

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Andrea Thorfinson's avatar
Andrea Thorfinson
4d

Thank you, Michael, for inviting me to share my... interesting collections lol. My 9-year-old gets scared coming into my bedroom. He says some of my stuffies are creepy! 😆

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Kristina Ray's avatar
Kristina Ray
4d

My husband accidentally sold my cabbage patch kids from childhood at a garage sale right after we got married and I’m still a little devastated too.

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