Michael A. Horvich - Memoirs, Meanderings, & More

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Andrea Thorfinson's avatar
Andrea Thorfinson
Mar 10

What a powerful and loving tribute. The way you describe Gregory’s final days with dignity and tenderness is deeply touching. That last kiss will stay with me.

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Clint Collide's avatar
Clint Collide
Mar 5

Oh, dear Michael, I've been saving this post for when I needed to feel something real...and the only thing realer than my tears is the love you shared with Gregory and share with the world in his memory. Thank you, love.

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