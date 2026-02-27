Memorial brick placed at the Michigan Humane Society Shelter by Gregory’s nephew and niece-in-law



Here are some reflections in hindsight. To bring you up to date, Gregory, my husband for 41 years, lived the last 12 of them walking the dementia/ Alzheimer’s Path. He did not SUFFER with Alzheimer’s, he lived as well as he could. He was not a VICTIM of Alzheimer’s; he was a HERO.

The last 18 months of his walking the Path, Gregory lived at the Lieberman Center, a memory care facility. Short of turning our condo into a 24/7 medical ward, I was no longer able to meet his needs. It was a good decision and Gregory actually “enjoyed” his time there. He benefited from round-the-clock medical support as necessary, a clean environment, good food, stimulating activities, being with other people, and, in general, from the reduced expectations placed on him in a safe, reduced living environment. I was able to visit every day and attend to the “good times” while the center staff attended to the “difficult times.”

For about two or three weeks, Gregory was sleeping more than usual. But his sleep was comfortable and OK.

For a while now, we noticed that he would hold liquid in his mouth when taking a drink of water, juice, milk, etc., and Manny, his in-center staff day care helper, or I would have to stroke his under-chin or cheek and say, “Swallow, Swallow.”

One of the final skills to go is the ability to swallow, and when that fails, unchewed food and/or water can go down the wrong pipe and into the lungs, causing aspiration, which can lead to Pneumonia. Aspirational pneumonia is an inflammation of the lungs and bronchial tubes. It happens after food or foreign matter is inhaled into the lungs. It is also known as anaerobic pneumonia.

On Wednesday, September 30, Gregory had a haircut. He looked great. He was sleepy and only a little responsive. I spent a couple of hours at his bedside chatting, singing, and touching. Manny was with him from 11:30 am until 6:00 pm.

On Thursday, October 1, Gregory had his routine twice-a-week bed bath provided by Northwest Hospice CNAs. He slept through breakfast, the bed bath, and for all of the rest of the day was non-responsive but resting comfortably.

The hospice nurse, who visited daily, now informed me that Gregory most likely was developing pneumonia, but that it could go either way. I had signed off on not giving Gregory antibiotics, feeling that if he survived, it was because he was not ready to die, and if he did not survive, it was because he was ready to leave us. He had successfully survived Pneumonia the previous year. I did not want to do anything that would inadvertently prolong his life, knowing that his situation would only get worse over time.

We decided it was time to administer small doses of Morphene which quelled all of his coughing and helped him breathe easier. Oxygen to help with his breathing was put in place as well.

I spent from 12:00 noon until 5:00 pm at his bedside, talking, singing, and giving him permission to leave us if he was ready. Manny, his day care man, was there as well.

I decided that Gregory did not need a vigil person with him, as he was very comfortable and the Lieberman Nurses were doing a superb job making sure he stayed comfortable and not in any medical distrress. They would call me at home if there was any change.

On Friday, October 2, Gregory was still sleeping and non-responsive. Hospice informed me that, in all probability, he was preparing himself to die. He was unable to eat or drink for a second day because he was not awake enough to be able to do so. Often when a person has decided to leave this world, they stop eating and drinking anyway.

Nice that he had a fresh haircut and was clean with his bed bath. He looked very comfortable and was resting peacefully. Morpheme and Oxygen continued.

Many of our friends and family spent the day with Gregory, all of us in the room at the same time. We talked about what was going on after asking permission and apologizing to Gregory for talking about him rather than to him. But we also talked to him, and to each other, about all kinds of things. We joked and laughed and told stories. It was as if Gregory were in the room with us to be part of the “goings on.”

I was with him from 12:00 noon until 5:00 pm. Manny was with him from 11:30 am until 6:00 pm. Again, Gregory got his privacy overnight as he prepared to transition to whatever lies beyond this life.

On Saturday, October 3, Gregory’s condition worsened but he continued resting comfortably. He was still non-responsive, on Morphine, on Oxygen, not eating or drinking.

Once again, in a quiet conversation, I gave Gregory permission to leave when he was ready.

Now, the many visitors were talking to Gregory, not each other, holding his hand, massaging his arms and legs. Mostly quiet prevailed. People started spending alone time in the room with Gregory, with the door closed, saying their goodbyes.

I was with Gregory, my usual 12:00 noon until 5:00 pm, and said goodbye by crawling into bed with him, telling him what I needed to say, and giving him permission again to leave when he was ready. I crawled out of bed and kissed him all over his face many times.

We had what we called “Ceremony of the Seven Kisses with the only rule being that after announcing out loud, in a sing-song way, Ceremony of the Seven Kisses, there could be fewer than seven or more than seven but never seven. Fun being silly. My Jewish family called that “schmooshkeing” , making kissy-face.

Finally, I kissed Gregory on his open mouth three times. I consider “three” to be my lucky number!

On the third kiss, Gregory mustered his energy from somewhere deep inside, opened his eyes, he looked into my eyes, and kissed me back. No words. Just a beautiful last kiss.

A final Magical Momentary Monumental Experience.

Manny was with him from 11:30 am until 6:00 pm. Again, Gregory got his privacy over night as he prepared his transition.

On Sunday, October 4, God-Son Isaac and I lit a candle as we were leaving the condo, headed to Lieberman, to help guide Gregory as he continued preparing to die. The candle, placed on the stove, let us see it was 12:04 noon. The phone rang at 12:07 noon. It was Manny who informed me that Gregory had just taken his last breath.

I was glad that Manny was with him, but I also felt I had made the right decision not to be there when Gregory passed, because our great love for each other would only complicate things and might cause Gregory to want to hold on longer. “They” say that often people wait until they are alone to die for this reason. But while I was not there, I was glad that Manny was.

Jan, Jake, Isaac, and many Lieberman staff came through to sit with Gregory to wish him safe travels. I sat with him and talked to him and cried for a while. I held his still warm hand and kissed his cooling forehead and lips.

I had wondered if I could get through this part of Gregory’s leaving us and it turned out to be fairly easy. It was still my Gregory lying there in his bed, but it was obvious that his essence, his spirit, was no longer living there. And all of the difficulties of being on the Alzheimer’s Path evaporated in one moment.

The Hospice Nurse arrived to complete the Death Certificate details. We all left, and the Nurse supervised the removal of his remains when the Cremation Society of Illinois people arrived.

It was a lovely, weather-perfect October day. I stopped before getting into my car to think about what I was feeling. Of course, I was sad, but I also felt relieved and happy for both Gregory and myself. After 12 years of long-term grief and anticipatory grief, I could now begin the final grief. I would soon be able to get on with my life. This was one of the final gifts Gregory gave me with his passing.