June PRIDE and the first anniversary of my joining Substack seem to be a good time to acknowledge my Substack Family. Some are LGBTQIA+ people, and others are not, but all of my Substack Family people are supportive and help me want to continue sharing my essays, poems, collections, photographs, and poems … and if there is any, WISDOM of old age 😁.

If I forget to mention anyone, know that you are included!

So thank you to the following wonderful people who have become part of my Substack Family:

Barbary Lane Dispatches by Armistead Maupin and Christopher Turner

COLLIDE PRESS by Clint Collide

The Queer Love Project by Jerry Portwood

Qstack|LGBTQIA+ Community of Substacks/ Ford Knows Books by Troy Ford

Unfiltered Clarity by Gino Cosme

The Thinking Silence by Sara da Encarnação

Big Blue Sky Dragonfly by Keith Aron

Robert Reich by Robert Reich

Oldster Magazine By Sari Botton

PalCinema, Television, & Music By Dan Pal

Open Secrets Magazine by Rachel Kramer Bussel

Erin In The Morning by Erin Reed

Samu By Samu

That Trans Friend You Didn’t Know You Needed by Robin Taylor

Studio By Gino Fontana

Inconspicuous Consumption by Paul Lukas

Big Blue Sky Dragonfly by Keith Aron

Next Chapter by Robin Yap

Liberaldads Newsletter by Erik Svensson

Tom on the Trails By Tom Bilcze

The Everyday Mystic By Aaron Waddell

Another Eye Opens By Don Shewey

Of Potatoes and Poets

Asuka Hotaru

Assemblywoman Debra Mazzarelli

Mouse & Meditation with Andrea Thorfinson

portuz windz🏳️‍🌈

Loren A Olson MD