I Have Heard It Said That People Come Into Our Lives For a Reason ...
I am grateful to so many people here on Substack!
June PRIDE and the first anniversary of my joining Substack seem to be a good time to acknowledge my Substack Family. Some are LGBTQIA+ people, and others are not, but all of my Substack Family people are supportive and help me want to continue sharing my essays, poems, collections, photographs, and poems … and if there is any, WISDOM of old age 😁.
If I forget to mention anyone, know that you are included!
So thank you to the following wonderful people who have become part of my Substack Family:
Barbary Lane Dispatches by Armistead Maupin and Christopher Turner
COLLIDE PRESS by Clint Collide
The Queer Love Project by Jerry Portwood
Qstack|LGBTQIA+ Community of Substacks/ Ford Knows Books by Troy Ford
Unfiltered Clarity by Gino Cosme
The Thinking Silence by Sara da Encarnação
Big Blue Sky Dragonfly by Keith Aron
Robert Reich by Robert Reich
Oldster Magazine By Sari Botton
PalCinema, Television, & Music By Dan Pal
Open Secrets Magazine by Rachel Kramer Bussel
Erin In The Morning by Erin Reed
Samu By Samu
That Trans Friend You Didn’t Know You Needed by Robin Taylor
Studio By Gino Fontana
Inconspicuous Consumption by Paul Lukas
Big Blue Sky Dragonfly by Keith Aron
Liberaldads Newsletter by Erik Svensson
Tom on the Trails By Tom Bilcze
The Everyday Mystic By Aaron Waddell
Another Eye Opens By Don Shewey
Assemblywoman Debra Mazzarelli
Mouse & Meditation with Andrea Thorfinson