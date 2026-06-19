Video of Gigi taken today.

Gigi will be thirteen years old in July 2026. She was originally selected by Gregory. Emma passed last year at 11 years old. She was originally selected by me. Both of them came from “Paws Chicago. They were not siblings but were aculturated in the same room at the shelter.

Gigi - Front. Emma (RIP) - back.

Ironically, before they grew into themselves, Gigi was all Gregory and Emma was all Michael. Gigi was tall, svelte, intelligent, thoughtful, and got into the usual cat trouble but only after careful observation and planning. She was fostered, was skittish, and therefore somewhat aloof.

Emma was short, overweight, smart, and impulsive, and she got into the usual cat trouble, if only because she did it without much thought. She was at home in herself and in our home immediately and loved to be in the middle of things,

When Emma passed, I kept a close eye on Gigi to see if she was lonely and would need a new companion. Far from it! She enjoyed being the only cat. This made me think about the 2 years they were together with Gregory, and the 11 years they were together with me after Gregory passed. Turns out they were both “A Personality” cats, and while they were nice enough towards each other, they were always fighting to be the dominant one, to control their owners, and to stake out their territory, i.e., the entire condo!

Now that Emma was gone, Gigi had come into her own. And the same happened in my relationship with Gigi. She became much less skittish, was calm, and learned to be a lap cat. At bed-time, when I call her she finds me in he bedroom and hops into bed. In the beginning she used to sleep at the bottom of the bed. Slowly, she began sleeping at my side in bed, or on my pillow, leaning against my head. Now and then she climbs onto my belly and dozes off. She follows me around the condo, talks to me a lot, and comes from wherever she is when called.

I created a “place” for her to hang out when I am at my computer by converting one of the file drawers into a bed with a rug on the bottom. As I write, she will periodically reach out and put her hand on my leg. When she wants me to pet her, she will put both front paws on my leg with the rest of her still in her drawer, and she will meow, “Pet me.”

She took over a habit from Emma. Emma’s favorite toy was a blue, red, and silver metallic puff ball. She would play “fetch” and bring it back to me after I tossed it (if she felt like it, of course). With her mouth full of “puff ball,” she would scream by way of announcing, “I caught some prey, look, look, aren’t you proud of me?”

Now Gigi does the same. She screams so loud, you would think someone or something was killing her. But no, she arrives at my side after screaming down the hall, mouth full of “puff ball”, and drops it at my feet. “Aren’t I good!” she says. So of course I have to compliment her and give her a pet or two on the head.

I find it amazing how much pets give back. Meeting me at the door when I arrive home, talking to me when she wants to, a different sound when her food bowl is empty, and yet another sound (scream) when mouse hunting. When sitting on the sofa, she will sit at my feet. She knows better than to get on my desk or on the kitchen counters or kitchen island.

She understands “NOOOOOOOOO!”. But in her terms, that means: Stop what you are doing. Try again later. Maybe he won’t notice next time. In an hour, maybe I will get away with it. Always try again tomorrow.

When he says “NOOOOOOOOO”, I need to reply with a schrill reply meow. Each time he says it, I have to say mine back. It is always a contest to see who will stop first. Finally, when he gets angry with me, I get sad and need to go to him for petting, love, and reassurance, which he always gives.

Can you tell I love my kitty? Can you tell that my kitty loves me? Mutual admiration society. (One thing I do NOT do, is consider her my daughter. She is my pet. I am her steward.