I am pleased to feature Amy Tostenson as the 25th contributor to the “I Write Because…” Questionnaire Project. She is a professional “helper” with a nursing license, long-term experience in the field, and training as a Nurse Life Coach and a Trauma-Informed Life Coach; she also speaks from her personal life experiences. Thank you, Amy, for sharing “Why you write”! Fondly, Michael

A Baker’s Dozen Questions

Name: Amy Tostenson

Substack Link:

Email: amy@riseofthephoenixcoach.com

Date: 08/01/2026

A. Gender-wise, I identify as… a female/a woman

B. In the Heterosexual and/or LGBTQIA+ Community, I consider myself… to be straight.

C. I am… single and not currently looking for a relationship as I continue to work on myself. Plus, I currently live in the Midwest and plan to move a significant distance South to a warmer climate within the next year.

D. My age is… 50 years old

E. My educational background is… I have my LPN, nursing license of 20 years from Clarkson College in Omaha, NE. I am certified as a Nurse Life Coach and a Trauma Informed Life Coach through the Nurse Life Coach Academy. I have also studied behavioral science at Bellevue University. I would also like to include that my personal experiences give me expertise in trauma and addictions; then healing and recovery. My EQ (Emotional Intelligence) is extremely high.

F. I live in… Omaha, NE, United States

1. I have been seriously writing since I was… 15 years old, often journaling, but started in junior high in an advanced English class where I started a suspenseful mystery novel (unfortunately, I never finished it, but got about 5 chapters in).

2. I consider myself… a writer, memoirist, and a to-be author (my goal is to publish my first book by the end of this year).

3. I consider myself a professional writer, and this is why… I know my skills, although my only publications are currently on Substack. My book will be released through self-publication on Amazon at the end of this year, 2026.

4. Specifically, the kind of writing I do is… non-fiction, creative non-fiction, and memoirs.

The writing is about my journey through a tragic, traumatic childhood, which led to different addictions and destructive behaviors with abusive relationships at times.

I write about healing and getting into recovery from all addictions and destructive behaviors. I do not pretend to be perfect, though, as no one is.

I write raw and unfiltered at times. My first book is a hybrid of sorts, part memoir and part guide to help others heal and recover. That is my passion: to help others who’ve been through any trauma and/or addiction to heal and grow into their authentic true selves.

I plan to write more fiction in the future: suspenseful, mystery, thriller types of books. I’d like to finish the writing I did start in junior high.

5. The first motivation or person I can remember as a major encouragement for me to write was… my English teacher in junior high who recognized me as a good writer, which is why I was chosen for this advanced English writing class, in which I got an A. Also, all of my therapists throughout the years who really encouraged me to journal.

6. A writing topic I return to again and again is… living in survival mode, dealing with poor mental health, addictions, then recovery from it all. I am a nurse, a certified nurse life coach, and trauma-informed life coach. It is what I feel I have the most expertise in. Not just from the books and education I received, but also from my own life experiences.

7. I find writing in between easy and hard because... sometimes it is easy and just flows. I do at times get writer’s block where it becomes a little more difficult.

8. I want my writing legacy to be… that of someone with a voice for those still suffering and unable to find their own for whatever reason. I want people to know that they are not alone, to have or find hope, and to know that life can be and IS worth living.

I had, in the past, at different times, struggled with depression so deep that I wanted to die. I also lived most of my life in a very high state of anxiety. My C-PTSD symptoms were terrible and even had me in a state of psychosis at the lowest point in my life.

I am able to look at that now as the turning point and the beginning of my spiritual awakening, a brand new me. If I can overcome all that I had been through and come out ahead, not just surviving, but now thriving, anyone can. You just need to believe in yourself, find self-love, and know a better way of life is possible.

9. What makes the work of writing worthwhile for me is… that it has always been healing for me. It is a way to process my past, see the hard work I’ve done, and continue my healing journey. My hopes are that my writing finds those who need it, to help them in their healing journeys. I also simply enjoy writing.

10. If I stopped writing today, I would feel… a bit bored, as it is a highly active hobby of mine. I’d also feel contained or even maybe a bit suffocated. Writing has always been a healthy release for me.

11. When I have been away from writing, I come back to the page because… it seems to have a calling to me. I can’t stand even the idea of not being able to write.

12. To sum it up, I write because… I love to. It is one of my passions in life.

13. I would like to add that… I do not share my stories because I am looking for attention or because I want anyone to feel sorry for me. It is my passion to help others. It is why I started Rise of the Phoenix Coach, LLC.

I offer coaching services to anyone, not just those who can afford the high cost of coaching packages. I am always willing to help anyone who really wants it. Prices per session can be discussed depending on your financial circumstances.

My webpage for the company is…

https://riseofthephoenixcoach.com/

Also, my podcast, Rise of the Phoenix Coach is on Substack, YouTube, and Spotify…

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RiseOfThePhoenixCoach

Spotify: search under podcasts: Rise of the Phoenix Coach by Amy Tostenson

Other ways to contact me…

WhatsApp: 402-616-2258

Email: amy@riseofthephoenixcoach.com

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If you would like to be part of the “I Write Because…” Questionnaire Project, please inquire by sending Michael a message: