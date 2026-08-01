Michael A. Horvich - Memoirs, Meanderings, & More

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Andrea Thorfinson's avatar
Andrea Thorfinson
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Yay Amy! I'm so excited to see you featured in Michael's series! I loved reading your responses! I mean I already knew a lot of it, but still! lol And in regard to your book, you know I will help you when you're ready to publish! 😁Love you, soul sister! 😊💜

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