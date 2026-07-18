Michael A. Horvich - Memoirs, Meanderings, & More

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Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
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Michael, thank you for welcoming me into this thoughtful project and for the generosity of your introduction. Answering these questions gave me an opportunity to listen more closely to why I continue to write. I’m honored to be included among the voices you are gathering here, and deeply grateful for the care with which you create space for each of us.

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