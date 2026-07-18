I am pleased to feature Antonio Castellaneta as the 23rd contributor to the “I Write Because…” Questionnaire Project. I am very grateful that he agreed to be part of the project.

I am so impressed with his responses, and I think you will see that his being a poet expresses itself in them. He is a deep thinker and shares his life lessons with us through his magnificent poetry.

A Baker’s Dozen Questions

Name: Antonio Castellaneta

Substack Link: The Light That Remembers

Email: antonio.castellaneta.texts@gmail.com

Date: July 18, 2026

A. Gender-wise, I identify as… Male.

B. In the Heterosexual and/or LGBTQIA+ Community… I consider myself Heterosexual.

C. I am… Married

D. My age is… 66

E. My educational background… has come as much from life as from formal study. Writing has been my longest and most demanding teacher.

F. I live in… Italy.

1. I have been writing seriously since: I was a young man, but the deepest part of my work emerged much later. Time did not simply give me experience—it taught me how to listen.

2. I consider myself… a poet before anything else. Not because I write verses, but because I search for what remains when language reaches its deepest silence.

3. I consider myself a professional writer… I write with the discipline of a professional and the wonder of someone who never wants writing to become routine. My commitment is not measured by contracts but by faithfulness to the page.

4. Specifically, the kind of writing I do is… poetry and poetic prose. My work explores love, memory, compassion, loss, forgiveness, human dignity, silence, and the invisible threads that connect one life to another. I am interested less in telling stories than in revealing what quietly lives beneath them.

5. The first motivation or person I can remember as a major encouragement for me to write was… Life itself. Joy first invited me to write, but suffering taught me how to listen. Both became indispensable teachers, and neither could have shaped my voice without the other.

6. A writing topic I return to again and again, and why is… the mystery of what remains; what survives after loss, after misunderstanding, after time has taken almost everything away. I believe that what is most enduring in us is often what cannot be possessed.

7. I find writing is never easy, but it is always necessary. The difficulty is not finding words—it is remaining honest enough to deserve them.

8. I want my writing legacy to be… if one reader, years from now, feels less alone because of something I wrote, that is enough. I do not wish to leave answers. I hope to leave a deeper way of seeing.

9. What makes the work of writing worthwhile for me is… the moment a reader recognizes part of their own life inside my words. When a poem becomes someone else’s question, it has already begun a new life beyond me.

10. If I stopped writing today, I would feel… as though I had stopped listening to a voice that has accompanied me for most of my life. Writing is not simply what I do; it is how I remain attentive to the world.

11. When I have been away from writing, I come back to the page because… the page never judges my absence. It waits patiently until I am ready to hear again what life has been trying to tell me.

12. To sum it up, I write because… words can become a place where another human being feels seen. If even one sentence carries light into someone else’s darkness, then my writing has fulfilled its purpose.

13. I would like to add that… I write from Italy, but I hope my work belongs wherever human experience is recognized. Through The Light That Remembers, I seek not only to publish poems but to build a quiet place where people from different lives and cultures discover that the deepest truths of the human heart have never belonged to just one of us.