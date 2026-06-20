I am so very pleased to present Asuka Hotaru as our 19th questionnaire participant. Her vibrant personality, which seems to reveal itself as an explosion of life and love, is at least as wonderfully playful as her writing and is a joy to experience. Readers, get ready for a ride! Thank you, Asuka, for being here!

Name: Asuka Hotaru

Substack Link:

Email: Available privately

Date: 20 June 2026

A. Gender-wise, I identify as …

I identify as a woman, and I use she/her. I say that simply, but being a woman does slip into my writing in a hundred tiny ways ~ The softness, the stubbornness, the overthinking, the quiet fire, the way a heart can be tender and dramatic before breakfast. Very inconvenient. Very useful for fiction.

I think there is something very girly and very human in the way I notice love, silence, hesitation, and all the almost-feelings people try to hide. Naturally, I put all of that on the page and pretend I am being perfectly normal about it.

B. In the Heterosexual and/or LGBTQIA+ Community, I consider myself …

I consider myself heterosexual/straight. I am a woman who is drawn to men, though I also carry a lot of respect for how personal and beautifully varied love and identity can be for other people.

My own answer is simple, but my heart has a lot of room for people loving honestly, safely, and in the way that feels true to them.

C. I am married, single, partnered …

I am partnered. Which sounds very calm and grown-up when written like that, but the truth is much softer.

There is someone in my life who makes the future feel less like a blank hallway and more like a room with warm light already waiting in it. I am still very much my own person~ Just occasionally more blushy, more romantic, and slightly more likely to write a devastating line about love and then pretend I did not mean myself.

D. My age is …

I am 35. Old enough to know life does not unfold politely just because you made plans, but young enough to still get surprised by joy, tenderness, ambition, and my own very dramatic heart.

I like to think of 35 as the age where I stopped treating my dreams like cute little side quests and started letting them take up actual space. A little scary, yes. A little exciting, also yes. A little oh no, I really have to become myself now, definitely.

E. My educational background is …

My background is in education, and I think that part of me still follows me into every sentence. Teaching trained me to pay attention ~ Not only to what people say, but to what they almost say.

The pause before an answer. The brave little joke. The careful smile. The tiny silence after something lands.

I think that is why my writing is so interested in emotional undercurrents. I like knowing what is happening beneath the sentence, behind the eyes, under the polished little “I’m fine.” That is usually where the real story is hiding, acting shy.

F. I live in city, state, and country …

I live in Johor, Malaysia. It is warm, rainy, food-filled, busy, ordinary, inconvenient in very specific ways, and sometimes quietly beautiful when you catch it in the right mood.

My body is in Malaysia, but my imagination is constantly sneaking away somewhere else~ A snowy canal town in Japan, a dangerous romance show on a private island, a soft kitchen at dawn, or inside a poem that is acting suspiciously like a confession.

I do try to stay geographically responsible, but my heart has terrible discipline.

1. I have been seriously writing since I was …

I started writing seriously in my thirties, but I think the stories were already following me around long before that. They were just sitting quietly in the corner, kicking their little feet, waiting for me to stop pretending I did not see them.

For a long time, I thought writing had to arrive like a grand announcement. A thunderclap. A sign. A very cinematic moment, preferably with better lighting.

Instead, it came more like a small, persistent knock.

Again and again.

Eventually I opened the door, and there it was ~ My own heart, holding too many drafts.

2. I consider myself a writer, poet, author, memoirist …

I consider myself a writer, a poet, and a serial fiction author.

On Substack, that usually means I am moving between romantic serial fiction, love poems, little emotional notes, and the occasional paragraph that starts out normal and somehow ends up confessing something.

Sometimes I feel like a romance writer. Sometimes I feel like a professional collector of longing. Sometimes I am just a woman staring at one sentence like it has personally embarrassed me in public.

But yes. Underneath the tea, the feelings, the revision spirals, and the tiny panic, I am a writer.

3. I consider myself an amateur or a professional writer, and this is why …

I consider myself an emerging professional writer.

Not because I have everything figured out ... Absolutely not, please do not look backstage, there are cables everywhere ... But because I treat the work seriously.

I publish. I revise. I build worlds. I think about readers. I return to the page even when the page is being moody and pretending not to know me.

To me, being professional is not only about having the shiniest title. It is about showing up with care before the world fully knows what to call you.

4. Specifically, the kind of writing I do is fiction, non-fiction, creative non-fiction, essay, memoirs, poetry, drama/plays, journalism, etc, and is about …

I write romantic serial fiction, love poems, and intimate reflective pieces.

My work usually has romance in it, but not the kind that just stands there looking pretty under soft lighting. I like romance with a pulse. Romance with pressure on it. Romance with secrets, bad timing, trembling hands, locked rooms, almost-confessions, and two people trying very hard not to reveal that they care far too much.

My poetry is softer, but not harmless. It sits close to the chest. It likes longing, devotion, tenderness, desire, grief, and that shy little ache of wanting to be chosen without having to beg the world for it.

So, really, I write about love ~ But love when it is nervous, brave, inconvenient, and trying very hard not to blush.

5. The first motivation or person I can remember as a major encouragement for me to write was …

I do not have one neat origin story, which is rude of life because neat origin stories are so pretty.

For me, it was a collection of small sparks.

A sentence in a book that made me pause. A character who felt more real than some people I knew. A private feeling I could not say out loud until the page made room for it.

The first real encouragement was probably the moment I understood words could reach into loneliness and touch something. I wanted to learn how to do that too.

Not loudly. Not perfectly. Just honestly enough that someone else might read it and think, oh ~ There I am.

6. A writing topic I return to again and again, and why is …

I return to love under pressure.

Always.

Apparently I have one emotional kitchen and I keep cooking in it.

I am fascinated by what people do when they want to be loved, but are also terrified of being seen too clearly. The way they joke. Retreat. Perform. Test. Protect. Reach. Flinch. Pretend they are fine while their heart is practically standing on a chair waving a tiny flag.

That is why my stories often circle back to choice. Love is beautiful, yes, but I am most interested in the moment it becomes brave.

The moment someone says, “I am scared,” and still takes one step closer.

7. I find writing easy, hard, or in between because …

Writing is easy when it arrives like weather.

Suddenly the whole room changes, the mood thickens, and a sentence walks in wearing a coat like it owns the place. Those are the lovely days. I adore those days. I would like more of those days, please and thank you.

But writing is also hard because feelings do not automatically become structure. Very inconsiderate of them.

Vibes do not magically become chapters. Longing does not organize itself into clean paragraphs just because I asked nicely. Someone has to sit there and arrange the ache into sentences, cut the pretty line that is doing nothing except looking cute, and gently coax the story into shape.

Usually that someone is me, slightly offended but trying to be mature.

8. I want my writing legacy to be …

I want my writing legacy to be warmth with a bruise underneath.

I want my work to be remembered as romantic, yes, but also alive. Not perfect. Not overly tidy. Alive.

I hope readers remember that my stories made softness feel strong. That my poems made longing feel less embarrassing. That somewhere in my words, they found permission to want, to feel, to stay tender, and to stop apologizing for having a heart that takes up space.

And maybe, secretly, I hope someone keeps one of my lines somewhere ~ In a note, in a screenshot, in the soft little drawer of their heart~ And thinks of it when they need to feel brave.

9. What makes the work of writing worthwhile for me is …

The reader.

Always the reader.

Not only in a numbers-and-stats way, though yes, I do stare at those too because I am human and unfortunately nosy. But the real thing is when someone says, “This line stayed with me,” or “I felt seen,” or “I didn’t know I needed this today.”

That is the part that makes me go veeery ... quiet for a second.

The idea that something I wrote alone, probably while overthinking and being dramatic in my little corner, can walk into someone else’s day and keep them company for a while~ That still feels like magic.

Soft magic.

The kind that stays.

10. If I stopped writing today, I would feel …

If I stopped writing today, I would feel haunted by my own unwritten things.

Very inconvenient.

Very on-brand.

I think I could still function. I would answer messages, make meals, buy groceries, do normal human tasks, maybe even look convincing while doing them. But underneath all that, there would be this quiet tapping from inside me.

A character wanting a scene.

A poem wanting a mouth.

A feeling standing there with its arms crossed like, “So are we just ignoring me now?”

And honestly, I do not want to spend my life being haunted by the things I was meant to write.

11. When I have been away from writing, I come back to the page because …

I come back because the page lets me be honest without making me perform first.

Life asks us to be practical, polite, presentable, functional, not-too-much. The page lets me arrive with all my strange little weather.

It does not ask why I disappeared. It does not scold me for being messy. It does not make a big dramatic scene, which is kind of rude because I would understand if it did.

It just waits there, terribly patient, like an old friend who knows I will eventually come back with a sentence in my hands and too many feelings in my pockets.

12. To sum it up, I write because …

I write because some feelings are too shy for ordinary conversation.

I write because love deserves better than being treated like something small. I write because longing has a voice, grief has a shadow, hope has teeth, and tenderness is much braver than people give it credit for.

I write because the world can be loud and hard and strangely lonely, and I want to make small rooms of warmth inside it.

Rooms where someone can step in, exhale, and feel a little less alone.

Maybe that is the whole thing.

Maybe I am just building little rooms with sentences and leaving the lamp on.

13. I would like to add that …

I would like to add that writing is one of the sweetest and strangest ways I keep learning how to be human.

Not a shinier human. Not a perfectly wise, candle-lit, emotionally organized human. Absolutely not. If anything, writing keeps catching me in the act of being tender and then refuses to let me pretend I am not.

It asks me to notice.

To soften.

To be braver than my excuses.

To stop throwing away the little feelings just because they are not loud.

And maybe that is what I love most about it: the page keeps proving that even quiet things can leave an echo.

Even shy things.

Even soft things.

Even the tiny sentence you almost did not write.