Name: Debra Mazzarelli

Substack Link: @Assemblywoman Debra Mazzarelli, retired

Email: mazzarellidebra87@gmail.com

Date: 05/02/26

A. Gender-wise, I identify as Female.

B. In the Heterosexual and/or LGBTQIA+ Community, I consider myself heterosexual.

C. I am married.

D. My age is 71, but I decided to age backward, so this year I am 70 or even 69. I was in such great shape up until I hit 70… I felt like I was 50 and looked better in my 60’s than I did at 70. Perhaps my surgery and diagnosis of endocrine cancer resulted in my need to try a new approach. Mind over matter, I am convincing myself I am as healthy now as I was at 69 by believing and concentrating on 69 … silly, I am certain. But it is worth a try for me!

E. My educational background is a BS in Political Science, a BA in Education

F. I live in Patchogue, New York, U.S.

I have been seriously writing since I was 16.

I consider myself a writer.

I consider myself an amateur because it is a perfect way to not feel the need to be a professional! My creative writing professor at Boston University told me to hang it up as a writer. I’d never be a Dylan Thomas, but I didn’t want to be a Dylan Thomas. Erma Bombeck, Anne Landers, or Dear Abbey were suggested, and my professor was relieved that my major was nursing. Funny, my nursing major ended the day I had to watch an autopsy! Whew! I believe I am a feminine version of Doc Martin!

Specifically, the kind of writing I do is whatever I am in the mood to write! As editor of the school newspaper in college, I continued in journalism in the 1980’s as co-editor for a community newspaper called GOOD NEWS NEWSPAPER…THE MAIN STREET PRESS IN PATCHOGUE, NY.



As President of several women’s clubs, I designed pamphlets and wrote white papers on issues concerning women, BPW, Business and Professional Women’s Organization.



As the candidate for NYS Assemblywoman, I wrote and designed my own Palm cards and wrote my own speeches. I wrote journals until I won the election, when I was warned to stop, as they could end up being subpoenaed.



After retiring myself, I continued journaling until my eldest two daughters opened them and read them aloud when I was hospitalized. Ended my journaling days. And they estranged themselves from me a few months later.

Writing on the Substack platform has allowed me to self-indulge and use it as a therapeutic source for past traumas experienced. It also allows me to vent my anger and frustration with the situation in my country and the cruelty that is destroying the moral fiber of its citizens and the nation. The reversal of civil rights for all the classes once protected by our Bill of Rights back to a period of time in the 1950’s. The world is falling apart, and my neighbors do not seem to care or see what is happening…

The first person I can remember as a major encouragement for me to write was Melba Tolliver. I met her when I was editor of my school newspaper, at a Columbia University seminar for future journalists.

A writing topic I return to again and again, and why is politics, because I enjoy the politics of life.

I find writing easy because it is for my enjoyment, not for an audience.

I want my writing legacy to be my political writing, women’s rights, civil rights, anti-orange man, and pro-freedom pieces.

What makes the work of writing worthwhile for me is that it is a release from PTSD and the horrific times we have sustained since the public was deceived into voting for the most despicable, destructive, and unfit candidate ever.

If I stopped writing today, I would feel disappointed and ashamed.

When I have been away from writing, I come back to the page because my mind needs to release the negativity (and sometimes positivity).

To sum it up, I write because I love to read! My love of reading brings me, in turn, love of sharing.

I would like to add that I am not an author, but my experiences have driven me to start writing an autobiography of my life, “THERE'S NO GOOD PARTY EXCEPT A COCKTAIL PARTY!”

Much of my life has been a series of traumas that many might never recover from, but there has been joy, and love, and faith, which carried me forward with grace and a brightness that my husband says lights up every room I enter! My soulmate and savior of nearly 50 years has kept me safe and sane!