I am pleased to feature Gary Myers as the 24th contributor to the “I Write Because…” Questionnaire Project. His academic, historical, and gay-view writing significantly underscores the importance of gay storytelling as a way of preserving who we were, who we are, and who we hope to become in our continued quest for LGBTQIA+ rights.

A Baker’s Dozen Questions

Name: Gary Myers

Substack Link:

Email: queeraboutgay@gmail.com

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2026

A. Gender-wise, I identify… as a man.

B. In the Heterosexual and/or LGBTQIA+ Community… I consider myself gay.

C. I am in a same-sex marriage… with my husband David. We’ve been together for over 31 years. We had a commitment ceremony in 1998 before marriage became legal in Canada in 2005. David and I were legally married in 2005.

D. My age is… 62.

E. My educational background is… a PhD in History from York University in Toronto.

F. I live in… Toronto.

1. I have been writing seriously… since I was 16.

2. I consider myself… a former broadcast journalist, former blogger, and current historian.

3. Regarding the idea of whether I consider myself a professional writer… I ask the question: Does getting published by a traditional publishing house make you a “professional” writer? For the past several years, I have been writing my book stemming from my doctoral dissertation, which was awarded the Barbara Godard Dissertation Prize (at York University) for Best Dissertation in Canadian Studies.

The award is given to works “that transcend disciplinary boundaries and demonstrate innovation in thought and/or methodology.” I turned my dissertation into a book manuscript, submitted a book proposal, and signed a professional contract with a Canadian academic publisher.

They wanted me to completely change the work. They said the manuscript wasn’t academic enough, especially the autoethnographic chapter, which they felt broke the conventions of scholarly writing. An independent literary press said it wasn’t narrative enough, too grounded in history, too analytical, not quite memoir, not quite essay collection. And a trade publisher summed it up with a line that still makes me smile: “It’s a fascinating book, but it’s a little too academic and a little too historical for us.”

So, now, my book is published on Substack for all to enjoy. Am I a professional writer or an amateur writer?

4. Specifically, the kind of writing I do is… non-fiction and is about intergenerational transitions, and the cultural, emotional, and historical layers of gay identity, and how they collide, overlap, and sometimes clash with contemporary queer sensibilities.

5. The first person I can remember as a major encouragement for me to write was… my grade nine, high school, English teacher, Mr. Robinson. He would play records, like Simon and Garfunkel, and have us write about our impressions of the lyrics. Mr. Robinson also took us to see the Stratford Festival in 1980 to see Shakespeare’s play, Much Ado About Nothing, performed by “the” Maggie Smith (most recently of Downton Abbey fame, RIP). I was a mesmerized teenager but unaware of the significance of her fame as a British actress at the time. Mr. Robinson had us write an essay about that experience while studying the works of Shakespeare in class.

6. A writing topic I return to again and again and why… is history, memory, and gay culture, because of my oral history interviews with an older cohort of gay men to tell their stories before the faces, traces, and spaces of these histories are gone.

7. I find writing easy because... I love to play with words and sentences, and I had plenty of practice meeting writing deadlines while preparing for hourly newscasts as a broadcast journalist.

8. I want my writing legacy to be… the writer of the first extensive history exploring gay memories about Toronto’s Church-Wellesley Village (TCWV) from the 1970s to the early 2000s, and changes in physical space through the lens of intergenerational transitions that have occurred there within LGBTQ2+ communities.

9. What makes the work of writing worthwhile for me is… preserving the memories and lived histories of gay voices, bars, friendships, losses, and small everyday moments, while also sharing parts of my own life in the context of those memories in the auto-ethnographic chapter of my book.

10. If I stopped writing today, I would feel… okay that the work I set out to do was accomplished. Now I want to amplify others' work.

11. When I have been away from writing, I come back to the page because… writing is a way to focus as I delight in shaping language by turning words and sentences into something that conveys history.

12. To sum it up, I write because… I love history; it is created through memory, and memory is fleeting if not kept alive by stories of our histories.

13. I would like to add that… being on Substack matters to me because it gives my book a home in a place where the stories of the older gay men I interviewed can gather readers of different generations, spark conversation, and convey the importance of recognizing inevitable change over time.