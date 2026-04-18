"I Write Because ..." By Gino Cosme
A "baker's dozen" of questions in search of 12 + 1 answers.
Thank you so much, Gino, for being the tenth person to share why they write.
I am honored to have Gino complete the questionnaire. Of all the therapists I have recently experienced, he is so on target with understanding the needs of gay men.
Name: Gino Cosme
Substack Link: www.unfilteredclarity.com
Date: April 18, 2026
A. Gender-wise, I identify as male
B. In the Heterosexual and/or LGBTQIA+ Community, I consider myself a gay man.
C. I am married.
D. My age is 47
E. My educational background includes diplomas in Business Management and Copywriting, a Bachelor’s and Honors in Psychology, a Master’s in Psychology, and advanced clinical and counseling psychology training at the master’s level.
F. I live in Lisbon, Portugal
I have been writing seriously since my thirties, though the urge began much earlier. For a long time, writing was private. It was where I tried to make sense of things I could not yet say out loud. Later, it became part of my public voice.
I consider myself a writer. That feels the most honest and the least theatrical. I write essays, reflective non-fiction, and psychologically informed work that sits somewhere between personal observation, cultural commentary, and emotional truth-telling.
I consider myself a professional writer because I take the work seriously. Not in a pompous way. In a disciplined way. I rewrite and cut ruthlessly (I’ll never forget a mentor saying that less is more verbose) to think about rhythm, and to care whether a sentence actually lands. Professional, to me, is not about sounding important. It is about showing up consistently and respecting both the craft and the reader.
The kind of writing I do is mainly non-fiction and personal essays. My work explores the emotional lives of gay men, self-esteem, loneliness, shame, relationships, desire, identity, and the quieter forms of suffering people often learn to navigate their way around. I am interested in what people live but rarely name.
The first motivation I can remember as a major encouragement for me to write was the repeated realization that writing could hold what ordinary conversation can’t. I was also shaped by reading writers who were willing to be precise, unsentimental, and emotionally honest. That mattered more to me than praise.
A writing topic I return to again and again, and why is the gap between how people appear and how they actually feel. Especially in gay men, I’m interested in the distance between the polished exterior and the private ache underneath it. Why? Because it is where so much suffering hides, and where so much recognition begins.
I find writing easy, hard, and somewhere in between because starting can be hard. Finding the real sentence can be hard. Knowing when a piece is finished can be really hard. But once I hit emotional truth, the work becomes easier and much more alive. Writing is difficult for all the right reasons. It asks for honesty, and honesty is rarely convenient.
I want my writing legacy to be that people feel less alone after reading it. Not rescued. Not managed. Not talked down to. Just less alone, and perhaps more able to recognize themselves without flinching.
What makes the work of writing worthwhile for me is the moment a reader says, in one form or another, “I thought it was just me.” That is the moment I care about most.
If I stopped writing today, I would feel cut off from one of the clearest ways I understand myself and the world. Writing is not just output for me. It is also contact.
When I have been away from writing, I come back to the page because it asks less pretending from me than most places do.
To sum it up, I write because words can name what people have been forced to carry silently. I write because I am interested in what is real beneath performance. And because truth, when it is well said, can relieve shame faster than advice ever will.
I would like to add that my best work, IMO, usually begins where people are trying hardest to appear fine. That is where the live material is. That is where I tend to start.
Reading your words/work, Gino, I'm reminded of my favorite page of writing, the "Author's Note" for Torch Song Trilogy, by the legendary Harvey Fierstein. Here's a sample of his simple poetry:
"Like a gaudy East Indian purse; outrageous in color, embroidered in cliché design, the worth of these plays lies ultimately in the tiny mirrors woven into the fabric wherein we catch our reflections."
https://www.studiotheatre.org/plays/play-detail/2013-2014-torch-song-trilogy/harvey-fierstein
Thank you, dear Michael and Gino, for helping keep our queer stories alive and well!
This is beautiful in its clarity. “Writing is not just output for me. It is also contact.” That really stayed with me.