Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

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Clint Collide's avatar
Clint Collide
Apr 18

Reading your words/work, Gino, I'm reminded of my favorite page of writing, the "Author's Note" for Torch Song Trilogy, by the legendary Harvey Fierstein. Here's a sample of his simple poetry:

"Like a gaudy East Indian purse; outrageous in color, embroidered in cliché design, the worth of these plays lies ultimately in the tiny mirrors woven into the fabric wherein we catch our reflections."

https://www.studiotheatre.org/plays/play-detail/2013-2014-torch-song-trilogy/harvey-fierstein

Thank you, dear Michael and Gino, for helping keep our queer stories alive and well!

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Samu
Apr 18

This is beautiful in its clarity. “Writing is not just output for me. It is also contact.” That really stayed with me.

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