Thank you so much, Gino, for being the tenth person to share why they write.

I am honored to have Gino complete the questionnaire. Of all the therapists I have recently experienced, he is so on target with understanding the needs of gay men.

Name: Gino Cosme

Substack Link: www.unfilteredclarity.com

Date: April 18, 2026

A. Gender-wise, I identify as male

B. In the Heterosexual and/or LGBTQIA+ Community, I consider myself a gay man.

C. I am married.

D. My age is 47

E. My educational background includes diplomas in Business Management and Copywriting, a Bachelor’s and Honors in Psychology, a Master’s in Psychology, and advanced clinical and counseling psychology training at the master’s level.

F. I live in Lisbon, Portugal

I have been writing seriously since my thirties, though the urge began much earlier. For a long time, writing was private. It was where I tried to make sense of things I could not yet say out loud. Later, it became part of my public voice. I consider myself a writer. That feels the most honest and the least theatrical. I write essays, reflective non-fiction, and psychologically informed work that sits somewhere between personal observation, cultural commentary, and emotional truth-telling. I consider myself a professional writer because I take the work seriously. Not in a pompous way. In a disciplined way. I rewrite and cut ruthlessly (I’ll never forget a mentor saying that less is more verbose) to think about rhythm, and to care whether a sentence actually lands. Professional, to me, is not about sounding important. It is about showing up consistently and respecting both the craft and the reader. The kind of writing I do is mainly non-fiction and personal essays. My work explores the emotional lives of gay men, self-esteem, loneliness, shame, relationships, desire, identity, and the quieter forms of suffering people often learn to navigate their way around. I am interested in what people live but rarely name.

The first motivation I can remember as a major encouragement for me to write was the repeated realization that writing could hold what ordinary conversation can’t. I was also shaped by reading writers who were willing to be precise, unsentimental, and emotionally honest. That mattered more to me than praise. A writing topic I return to again and again, and why is the gap between how people appear and how they actually feel. Especially in gay men, I’m interested in the distance between the polished exterior and the private ache underneath it. Why? Because it is where so much suffering hides, and where so much recognition begins.