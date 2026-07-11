"I Write Because . . ." By Mike "Pancake Sushi"
A Baker's Dozen Questions in Search for 12 + 1 Answers
I am pleased to feature Pancake Sushi, Mike, as the 22nd contributor to the “I Write Because…”Questionnaire Project. I am very grateful that he agreed to be part of the project.
Mike, also known as “Pancake Sushi” has settled down in three places on Substack: Pancake Sushi: Poetry & Prose, The Voices of Healing, and The Poetry Posse. Each one seems better than the last.
To give you an idea of why my impression of him is that he is a true poet, one who listens and also hears, and one who knows that avoiding the difficult does not make it easier; I have included links to three of his poems with my comments.
“Dinner With the Dead” — Not an easy read but an open, honest, perceptive one that is a tribute to many of those you have loved who are not with you any longer.
“Monsoon” — I stood there with you at that pond. What a visual painter of life you are!
“Spell” — Mike, I believe in magic. Your take on it moved me and will have me reconsidering what magic means to me. Thank you for the nudge.
A Baker’s Dozen Questions
Name: Mike
Substack Link: See the three links above
Email: slanteye138@gmail.com
Date: 7/11/26
• • •
A. Gender-wise, I identify as… Man/male
B. In the Heterosexual and/or LGBTQIA+ Community, I consider myself… Hetero.
C. Regarding married, single, partnered… I prefer not to say.
D. My age is… 52
E. My educational background is… High school grad.
F. I live in… the Eastern United States
I have been seriously writing since I was… 52. The skill was latent since high school.
I consider myself a writer, poet, author, memoirist… sure. And scald, bard, and shaman as well. There’s a lot of crossover there.
I consider myself… a competent writer and a professional observer of the human condition.
Specifically, the kind of writing I do is… poetry. Everyone knows me for my poetry, but I also write quirky short stories. I would say the things I write about are the things that are most important to a human journey: love, death, the shadow self, hope, etc. I shape it into a dream and let people read it. What is common to the human experience is common to my poetry.
The first person I can remember as a major encouragement for me to write was… a creative writing teacher at the Philadelphia School for the Creative and Performing Arts. She was a holocaust survivor and never shied away from the darkness I challenged people with. There was another guy in the class who blew my doors off with his writing; he was so good, and she treated him the same. She never steered our writing to what was acceptable, just asked that it be correct and honest.
A writing topic I return to again and again, and why… is life, death, loneliness, despair. Generally, some darkness lingers in my writing, but it’s always tinged with hope, because that’s life: it’s bleak, and you shape it by exerting your will, believing.
I find writing... easy. Writer’s block strikes, but apart from that, I’m just a stenographer for my mind.
I want my writing legacy to be… helping humanity. Bringing new mythologies into the world.
What makes the work of writing worthwhile for me is… the notion that I made some neurons fire, I challenged someone to think.
If I stopped writing today, I would feel… bored, listless, restless. Mute.
When I have been away from writing, I come back to the page because… the ideas want out.
To sum it up, I write because… I’m suited to it.
I would like to add that… I appreciate this opportunity to talk to you and thank people for reading and listening. The talent collected in this space is enough to help shift the ideas, the thinking, the culture. And so we should, for the better.
Thank you so much for this opportunity Michael, and for reading and promoting art and culture!