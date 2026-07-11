I am pleased to feature Pancake Sushi, Mike, as the 22nd contributor to the “I Write Because…”Questionnaire Project. I am very grateful that he agreed to be part of the project.

Mike, also known as “Pancake Sushi” has settled down in three places on Substack: Pancake Sushi: Poetry & Prose, The Voices of Healing, and The Poetry Posse. Each one seems better than the last.

To give you an idea of why my impression of him is that he is a true poet, one who listens and also hears, and one who knows that avoiding the difficult does not make it easier; I have included links to three of his poems with my comments.

“Dinner With the Dead” — Not an easy read but an open, honest, perceptive one that is a tribute to many of those you have loved who are not with you any longer.

“Monsoon” — I stood there with you at that pond. What a visual painter of life you are!

“Spell” — Mike, I believe in magic. Your take on it moved me and will have me reconsidering what magic means to me. Thank you for the nudge.

A Baker’s Dozen Questions

Name: Mike

Substack Link: See the three links above

Email: slanteye138@gmail.com

Date: 7/11/26

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A. Gender-wise, I identify as… Man/male

B. In the Heterosexual and/or LGBTQIA+ Community, I consider myself… Hetero.

C. Regarding married, single, partnered… I prefer not to say.

D. My age is… 52

E. My educational background is… High school grad.

F. I live in… the Eastern United States