"I Write Because ..." By Portuz Windz
A Baker's Dozen of Questions Looking For Twelve Plus One Answers
PREFACE: I first met Portuz several years ago and have financially supported him and the group of approximately 20 people he has taken under his guidance at their refugee camp. Mr. Robert Hamilton, a British citizen, is their sponsor, validates the group’s authenticity, and oversees their support “from the outside world”.
Being at the camp is better than being on the run in their home country, persecuted as criminals because of being part of the LGBTQIA+ Community, being beaten and sometimes killed because of who they love.
However, the authorities at the camps and the other people living there, like the world at large, do not treat them as well as the LGBTQ refugees could hope for. They are not offered all the same opportunities as the others; they do not receive the same food and supply rations, etc. They are not totally free from being ostracized, threatened, isolated, discriminated against, and at times physically abused.
The group has taken the initiative to cultivate the uncooperative land and weather to grow some additional food. If you would like to offer financial support to help them with food, medical supplies, clothing, and other necessities until they can be relocated to another country which will offer greater safety and security, please visit their site (linked at the end of this piece) to learn more.
I am so very pleased to present Portuz Windz as our 18th questionnaire participant. His writing informs us of the plight of others and he works very hard to make it better for himself and his small band of LGBTQIA+ mates. He is a good man,
Name: Portuz Windz
Substack Link: Portuzwindz@substack
Email: portuzwindz@gmail.com
Date: June 13, 2026
A. Gender-wise, I identify as: Male. I am a muscular man who feels like a woman, and I go by he/him.
B. In the Heterosexual/LGBTQIA+ Community, I am: gay and a bottom.
C. I am: single.
D. My age is: 29 years old.
E. My educational background is: college. I didn’t finish university because of homophobia.
F. I live in: The Gorom Refugee Camp, South Sudan.
I have been seriously writing since: 2021, it was just months after settling in at the refugee camp, but before that, from 2017 to 2019, I used to write about sexuality, not that seriously though. I blocked my accounts because I didn’t want to expose my friends and family, since I was being hunted as a criminal for being gay.
I consider myself: a writer, although all my writings are about myself, I don’t hold an intellectual copyright, for example, I don’t have a book, novel, etc
I consider myself an amateur writer: because I know I lack excellent grammar, comprehension, etc., and I have less time in the field than others. I have tried my level best to build a pool of contacts; my writings aren’t widely spread yet; hopefully, with time, they will be.
The kinds of writing I do are: creative nonfiction, memoir, and autobiography. I mostly write about myself as well as about what we experience as refugees with a group of sexualities in a homophobic climate.
The first motivation that I can remember as a major encouragement for me to write was: whenever people reacted to my writings. I write for the world, there might be the other side of the world from where and how I live that doesn’t know what really happens here, for sure, no one knows each corner of the world. We acquire information from different sources, and while I share our challenges, I am also giving the world information about our difficulties. In addition, I googled my name and found that all my writings were listed there, and I was so happy to see that.
A writing topic I return to again and again is: what it is like to live in the captivity of a refugee camp, about people who struggle with their sexualities and other people’s reactions to them, and how others managed to overcome these difficulties. It might not only be about the challenges but also the merits gained. I feel so happy for those who are proud of who they are. Secondly, I am a religious person. I believe in Jesus Christ and God the Father, grew up in this, and am faithful. I try to be honest, kind, and an understanding person. All my hopes are for a better life for everyone through the love of Jesus Christ.
I find writing easy because: on the ground, we sit and share stories with friends face-to-face. I write about myself and what I’ve observed. I hope to extend my writing with research. There are different cases to look at for someone else out there, both challenges, breakthroughs, and merits. At the moment I write, whenever I want … it's on my fingertips.
I want my writing legacy to be: I know, generations come and go, evolution keeps getting in, I have young followers, and those who are just beginning to write. I want my writing legacy to flow from generation to generation. LGBTQ people keep fighting for their rights, but religious groups and other cultural groups keep fighting against these rights. As more writers evolve, I hope my writings will inspire some. Also, I hope to explore another aspect of kindness as a Christian, as God’s presence moves in unpredictable ways; and more people continue spreading the gospel as we live with respect for humanity.
For me, what makes the work of writing worthwhile is: with the few years that I’ve spent writing, I’ve acquired many friends, shared who we are, and sustained lives with financial support from different people. My writings on Medium, Substack, Quora, Mastodon, etc. have gotten us counseled, helped us financially, and helped us make connections with new people. I wouldn’t get this without writing.
If I stopped writing today, I would feel: sad, it's part of me. I write mostly about myself and colleagues around me; however, I read more articles similar to and different from what I write on many social media platforms.
When I have been away from writing, I come back to the page: because I miss it; friends keep asking me, “Portuz, we are no longer seeing your writings”. This really makes me rush back.
I write because: I need more attention from the outside world about what’s happening here, bad things to be challenged, and problems to be solved. I speak for many people and a reminder that we’re all equal, LGBTQ rights are human rights
I would like to add that: life as an LGBTQ person living in a homophobic refugee camp isn’t easy. It’s now been 6 years personally, and others have been here longer. It has been a struggle for people from different countries in East Africa; to Kakuma Refugee Camp and to Gorom Camp in South Sudan. Good that many got resettlement in the USA and Canada. We’ve also finished most of the steps for our group and are winding up, keeping fingers crossed that we'll be able to relocate at any time now. We will keep you all posted.
We need your support, and for more detailed information about our journey, I am attaching a link to our website, which is safe to visit.
Thanks Michael
Fondly,
Portuz.
👉Click here for the link to our website.
Portuz, So pleased that you are here on my page! Fondly, Michael