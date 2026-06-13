PREFACE: I first met Portuz several years ago and have financially supported him and the group of approximately 20 people he has taken under his guidance at their refugee camp. Mr. Robert Hamilton, a British citizen, is their sponsor, validates the group’s authenticity, and oversees their support “from the outside world”.

Being at the camp is better than being on the run in their home country, persecuted as criminals because of being part of the LGBTQIA+ Community, being beaten and sometimes killed because of who they love.

However, the authorities at the camps and the other people living there, like the world at large, do not treat them as well as the LGBTQ refugees could hope for. They are not offered all the same opportunities as the others; they do not receive the same food and supply rations, etc. They are not totally free from being ostracized, threatened, isolated, discriminated against, and at times physically abused.

The group has taken the initiative to cultivate the uncooperative land and weather to grow some additional food. If you would like to offer financial support to help them with food, medical supplies, clothing, and other necessities until they can be relocated to another country which will offer greater safety and security, please visit their site (linked at the end of this piece) to learn more.

I am so very pleased to present Portuz Windz as our 18th questionnaire participant. His writing informs us of the plight of others and he works very hard to make it better for himself and his small band of LGBTQIA+ mates. He is a good man,

Name: Portuz Windz

Substack Link: Portuzwindz@substack

Email: portuzwindz@gmail.com



Date: June 13, 2026

A. Gender-wise, I identify as: Male. I am a muscular man who feels like a woman, and I go by he/him.



B. In the Heterosexual/LGBTQIA+ Community, I am: gay and a bottom.



C. I am: single.

D. My age is: 29 years old.



E. My educational background is: college. I didn’t finish university because of homophobia.



F. I live in: The Gorom Refugee Camp, South Sudan.