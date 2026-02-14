Michael A. Horvich - Memoirs, Meanderings, & More

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Horvich's avatar
Michael Horvich
Feb 14

Sara, Loved your heartfelt responses and your heartfelt NEED to write! Fondly, Michael

Reply
Share
1 reply
Kim Williams, M.Div.'s avatar
Kim Williams, M.Div.
Feb 15

I'm so glad you hosted Sara. She's an amazing person and I adore her presence here on Substack.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Horvich
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael A. Horvich, Creativity Ltd. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture