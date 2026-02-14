Welcome, Sara de Encarnação. So pleased to have you be our first contributor to “I Write Because . . . ”

And on Valentine’s Day! Thanks ♥️.

People can find you at this https://saradaencarnacao.substack.com

QUESTIONNAIRE FOR WRITERS:

A “baker’s dozen” of questions in search of 12 + 1 answers

Name: Sara da Encarnação

Substack Link: https://saradaencarnacao.substack.com

Date: 14 February 2026

A. Gender-wise, I identify as: Female

B. In the LGBTQIA+ Community, I am: No

C. I am: Married

D. My educational background is: Bachelor’s degree

1. I have been seriously writing since I was (age):

As long as I can remember. Writing arrived before I had language for what I was feeling.

2. I consider myself a writer, poet, author, or memoirist … and this is why:

Because writing is not something I do. It is how I exist in the world. When something matters, I write. When something hurts, I write. When something cannot be understood, I write until it reveals its shape.

3. I consider myself an amateur or a professional writer, and this is why:

Both. Professionally, I publish, structure, and share my work with intention. Existentially, I am still in awe of the act itself — which keeps me forever a student of language.

4. The kind of writing I do is:

Literary, philosophical, and emotionally immersive. I write essays, fiction, and reflective work that explores identity, memory, love, meaning, and the unseen architecture of human experience.

5. The first motivation or person I can remember encouraging me to write:

Books themselves. Libraries felt like home before I understood why. Reading showed me that interior worlds could be real — and that I could build my own.

6. A writing topic I return to again and again is:

The inner life. Memory, longing, transformation, and the search for meaning beneath ordinary existence.

7. I find writing easy, hard, or in between because:

The act of writing is natural. Telling the truth inside the writing is the difficult part.

8. I want my writing legacy to be:

That someone, somewhere, felt less alone because they recognized themselves in something I wrote.

9. For me, what makes the work of writing worthwhile is:

The moment something unspoken becomes clear — when language turns confusion into form.

10. If I stopped writing, I would feel:

Like a vital organ had been removed. Writing is not optional for me.

11. When I have been away from writing, I come back to the page because:

Silence becomes unbearable. The unwritten gathers pressure until it must be released.

12. I write because:

I do not know how to live without translating experience into meaning.

13. I would like to add that:

Writing is not a career choice I made. It is a condition of being alive.