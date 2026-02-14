“I WRITE BECAUSE ..." By Sara da Encarnação
A Baker's Dozen of questions in search of 12 + 1 answers.
Welcome, Sara de Encarnação. So pleased to have you be our first contributor to “I Write Because . . . ”
And on Valentine’s Day! Thanks ♥️.
People can find you at this https://saradaencarnacao.substack.com
QUESTIONNAIRE FOR WRITERS:
A “baker’s dozen” of questions in search of 12 + 1 answers
Name: Sara da Encarnação
Substack Link: https://saradaencarnacao.substack.com
Date: 14 February 2026
A. Gender-wise, I identify as: Female
B. In the LGBTQIA+ Community, I am: No
C. I am: Married
D. My educational background is: Bachelor’s degree
1. I have been seriously writing since I was (age):
As long as I can remember. Writing arrived before I had language for what I was feeling.
2. I consider myself a writer, poet, author, or memoirist … and this is why:
Because writing is not something I do. It is how I exist in the world. When something matters, I write. When something hurts, I write. When something cannot be understood, I write until it reveals its shape.
3. I consider myself an amateur or a professional writer, and this is why:
Both. Professionally, I publish, structure, and share my work with intention. Existentially, I am still in awe of the act itself — which keeps me forever a student of language.
4. The kind of writing I do is:
Literary, philosophical, and emotionally immersive. I write essays, fiction, and reflective work that explores identity, memory, love, meaning, and the unseen architecture of human experience.
5. The first motivation or person I can remember encouraging me to write:
Books themselves. Libraries felt like home before I understood why. Reading showed me that interior worlds could be real — and that I could build my own.
6. A writing topic I return to again and again is:
The inner life. Memory, longing, transformation, and the search for meaning beneath ordinary existence.
7. I find writing easy, hard, or in between because:
The act of writing is natural. Telling the truth inside the writing is the difficult part.
8. I want my writing legacy to be:
That someone, somewhere, felt less alone because they recognized themselves in something I wrote.
9. For me, what makes the work of writing worthwhile is:
The moment something unspoken becomes clear — when language turns confusion into form.
10. If I stopped writing, I would feel:
Like a vital organ had been removed. Writing is not optional for me.
11. When I have been away from writing, I come back to the page because:
Silence becomes unbearable. The unwritten gathers pressure until it must be released.
12. I write because:
I do not know how to live without translating experience into meaning.
13. I would like to add that:
Writing is not a career choice I made. It is a condition of being alive.
Sara, Loved your heartfelt responses and your heartfelt NEED to write! Fondly, Michael
I'm so glad you hosted Sara. She's an amazing person and I adore her presence here on Substack.