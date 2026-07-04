I am pleased to feature Tom as the 21st contributor to my “I Write Because…”Questionnaire Project. He is an “elder” writer, as I am, and who, like many writers of all ages, admits to writing as a form of therapy and as a way of sharing our “gay” history. Thank you, Tom, for being “Still Out Here”!

Name: Tom Bilcze

Substack Link: Queer Substack: Still Out Here

Email: tombilczewrites@gmail.com

Date: 06/27/2026

A. Gender-wise, I identify as: male.

B. In the Heterosexual and/or LGBTQIA+ Community, I consider myself…

a gay man.

C. I am: married. (36 years, legally married in 2009 in Provincetown, MA).

D. My age is: 72.

E. My educational background is: a BA in Mathematics from Kent State University

F. I live in: Mount Vernon, Ohio.

1. I’ve been writing since: 2005, although I’m not entirely sure what qualifies as “serious” writing. Throughout 41 years in information technology, I did a great deal of writing, translating technical concepts into language that business users could understand.



In 2005, I suffered a heart attack and underwent triple coronary bypass surgery. During my recovery, a friend suggested I start a blog about my health and life. I took that advice, and what began as a way to document my recovery evolved into years of blogging. In 2023, I transitioned from a traditional blog to Substack, where I continue writing today.



2. I consider myself: a storyteller of life, leaning more to being a memoirist who uses my past to make me and the world better from my experiences, both good and bad.

3. I definitely consider myself: an amateur writer. I’m self-taught and have developed my own style over the years. I have no aspirations to go viral or be regarded as an expert. My goal is simply to write authentically, connect with readers, and continue growing as a writer by learning from the perspectives and work of others.

4. Specifically, the kind of writing I do is: primarily personal essays that blend memoir with storytelling. Through my advocacy work and professional career, I received training in the art of storytelling. I’ve come to believe that stories are one of the most powerful ways to connect with people. Stories put a human face on today’s issues, reveal how those issues have shaped my own life, and create opportunities for readers to see themselves in my experiences.

5. The first people I remember encouraging me to write: were my freshman high school English teacher and my freshman English 101 professor in college. Both opened the door to writing and helped me discover that under my math-crazed personality was a reflective and creative one. Looking back, I realize those two sides have complemented each other throughout my life.

6. A writing topic I return to again and again, and why is: how the queer community has evolved since the 1970s, when “gay” was the term most commonly used to describe our community. We have made tremendous progress over the decades, even though many queer people today feel that some of those hard-won gains are being challenged or rolled back.

I want to share my story so younger generations can better understand the struggles that came before them and the resilience it took to overcome them. I hope that my experiences encourage them to continue the ongoing fight for equality and justice, knowing they are part of a much longer journey.

I deeply admire the authenticity, openness, and pride that so many younger queer people embody. Their courage inspires me, making me stronger and prouder of who I am.

7. I find writing: easy because it comes naturally, because I write from the heart rather than chasing likes, subscribers, or money. Much of my inspiration comes from reading. I’m an avid reader. Often, a single sentence or idea, even one that has nothing to do with queer issues, resonates with me as a gay man. That spark often becomes the catalyst for a Substack essay.

The first draft tends to pour out of me. Then my “math guy” takes over, bringing order to the chaos by organizing the ideas and shaping the structure. In many ways, my writing is a blend of empathy and analysis, with each side complementing the other.

8. I want my writing legacy to be: something that makes the reader a better person, makes the reader more authentic, and ultimately is remembered in the times when the reader needs my words to move them or people in their circle forward.

9. What makes the work of writing worthwhile for me is: the value it provides me as a 72-year-old. When I retired, I realized that my life purpose had changed. Writing was now solely the owner of my life and time. I knew I had to find a deeper purpose to live the golden years of my life. That is when I began telling stories based on my past, speaking to this time in my life. Each time I write, life becomes more worthwhile.

10. If I stopped writing today, I would feel: isolated. True, I have a husband, family, and friends, but I have always wanted to be part of something bigger. That really started when I came out at age 25. I needed to BELONG. Writing and the writing community give me a sense of belonging.

11. When I have been away from writing, I come back to the page because: my story is still unfolding and not complete. That’s the complete answer.

12. I write because: it brings me joy and helps me feel connected. That’s the short and sweet answer.

13. I would add: that mine is only one voice within the larger queer community. I share my story partly as a form of therapy, because even at 72, I am still coming out. That is why I value other queer voices. Their experiences may differ from mine, but they are just as meaningful.

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If you would like to be part of the “I Write Because…” Questionnaire Project, please inquire by sending Michael a message: