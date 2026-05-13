Hello, my name is: Michael Horvich. When being professional, I add the initial “A” for Allan. Michael Allan Horvich. When I hear it out loud, it reminds me of when my mother would be bawling me out for misbehaving. I still misbehave!

I’m based in: Evanston, Illinois, in the United States of America. Evanston is a wonderful little town just outside of Chicago and is bordered by Lake Michigan and a few of its beaches.

It is the home of Northwestern University and is known for its tree-lined neighborhoods, historic architecture, diverse community, vibrant arts and dining scene, independent shops, cultural venues, and a strong tradition of education, civic engagement, and progressive values.

Evanston blends the feel of a college town with the character of a quiet urban suburb and the reality of being a small progressive city with a population of 78,000+.

I have enjoyed living here in my condo in downtown Evanston since 2007, with my kitty, Gigi.

I publish: on Medium.com and Substacks, and from those platforms have compiled 17 self-published books of poetry, memoirs, meanderings and musings, and help for dementia caregivers.



My Substack magazine is called: Michael A. Horvich: Memoirs, Musings, & More. My publication schedule included: Mondays and Fridays—new pieces; Tuesdays—My Collections; Wednesdays—republishing past writing; Thursdays—My Photographs; and Saturdays—“I write because…”, a questionnaire for Substack writers.

I write as: an older, educated, white, cis, gay male who is widowed, retired, financially comfortable, Jewish, Buddhist, and privileged if only by birth.

I write: essays, memoirs, short stories, and poetry.

My stories explore: my personal experiences, growth, understanding, maturation, lessons, insights, and philosophies about life, religion, sexuality, aging, death, Alzheimer’s Disease, QUEER Community issues, and more. I find that over time, I continue to grow, change, and become more accepting of most things.

I write a lot about my experiences: I am gay. I was raised Jewish, but I consider myself Buddhist. I share my growth in this area. I taught elementary-age children for 30 years, was a college professor, and was a public speaker addressing dementia issues. I was married for 41 years, and my husband died in 2015 due to complications of Alzheimer’s Disease. I am a collector of small things, I consider myself a photographer, and I write about my collections and share photographs on my Substack.

I started writing: when I began teaching elementary school, and as an example to my students, I kept a journal and wrote short stories.

I continued writing: while I was pursuing my doctorate.

The volume of my writing increased: dramatically when my husband of 41 years was diagnosed with dementia, most likely Alzheimer's Disease, and I used writing to help me process what I was going through, as well as to keep friends and family up to date on Gregory’s decline. I miss him a lot and most likely, while it gets a little easier, I will grieve until I join him.

I wrote even more: as I processed my thoughts on collecting during the time Michael’s Museum was opening at the Chicago Children’s Museum on Navy Pier, and I was involved in many interviews for newspapers, TV, and other platforms.

I began considering myself a professional writer: when I was accepted, through a competitive application, to the Ragdale Foundation’s Residency Program for a two-week all-paid residency at their Lake Forest, Illinois campus.

Over time, through my writing, I have developed these BELIEFS:

I believe that ALL PEOPLE want, work for, hope for the same HUMAN RIGHTS: a home, warmth, food, health, security, acceptance, respect, understanding, love.

All people deserve these things, and at a minimum, the ability to work to seek them.

In turn, everyone wants the same HUMAN RIGHTS for the people they love: family, friends, spouses, siblings, offspring, etc.

So while WE (let’s call ourselves “people who are different”) just want to be accepted as part of the continuum of “normal”, we also want to be accepted for who we are, in light of our differences.

Especially during these dark times, we want to say, “Stop treating us like less …. stop making life an uncomfortable, difficult, frightening, dangerous place in which we have to live. Stop trying to erase us. Stop trying to change us. Respect our HUMAN RIGHTS! Respect us!

Lately I have added, “Why do we have to be tolerated or even accepted, isn’t existence enough?”

I consider myself an ally and advocate for those of us who are different: Black Americans, Hispanic Americans, Indigenous Americans, Pacific Islander Americans, Asian Americans, immigrants, the elderly, the poor, the homeless, the hungry, the disabled, the infirm, the mentally challenged, the physically challenged, the incarcerated, and others.

I support those with me in the QUEER Community … the LGBTQIAPQA2S+ Community and our differences: lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning, intersex, asexual, pansexual, questioning, ally, indiginious peole 2-spirit, with the plus sign acknowledging the many sexual and gender minority people who don’t see themselves in the umbrella acronym and/or prefer other identity terms such as non-binary, gender-free, polyamorous, etc.

I acknowledge the differences in these groups and in my personal experiences, and I do not want to be guilty of “differences appropriation’ but rather suggest “differences appreciation”.

I am always open and honest in my queer writing and disclose who I am, as a reference by saying: “I am a white, cis, gay, male who is retired, elder, Jewish, Buddhist, and privileged.” Sometimes I add that while I am “privileged” by birth, I am not “entitled”.

I welcome feedback on these beliefs, especially if I have inadvertently omitted, overlooked, or misstated them.

Thanks Troy and Qstack for your support and ideas!

The BEST of Queer Substack: START HERE!

MR. TROY FORD

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