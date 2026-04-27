Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

Michael Horvich-Memoirs, Musings, More

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Keith Aron's avatar
Keith Aron
Apr 29

Michael, you've got my mouth watering. And I'm with Colleen - I love me a menu that emphasizes desserts as much as entrees! Also love how all the entrees can be made into appetizers...and the way in which the meats come from animals who have been raised and fed humanely. This was fun, the perfect thing for me to read at the end of a day!

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Colleen Maire
Apr 27

I would eat here! You have to love a menu that has just as many dessert options as main courses. ;-)

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