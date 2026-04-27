In my earlier years, in high school, in college, while teaching, post-teaching, and in between other careers, I have been involved in the restaurant business.

Primarily, I waited tables at diners, restaurants, and fine-dining establishments. I served people with dishes hot from the kitchen lined up my arm, balanced bar-size trays in my hand, hefted oval trays in the air for people at a four-top, and large trays triple stacked with twelve dinner plates and their metal covers lifted high in the air, so as to squeeze between event tables.

I was also a short-order grill cook at a little, family-owned diner, worked catering parties for several thousand guests, served private in-home parties, and bartended.

My main career was teaching children and college students for 30 years, but my real joy and passion has always been the restaurant business. To me, feeding people is a way to nurture, bring them happiness, and to help them celebrate occasions of all sorts.

Probably the most important part of my table waiting career was at a restaurant called “Jeromes”. It was located at Clark and Arlington streets in Chicago. There was an outdoor patio during good weather, an indoor bar with a few tables just off the patio, and a fine dining room up a short flight of stairs off the bar.

In those days, it was one of the first restaurants in Chicago to offer a wine bar and “farm to table” dining with seasonal fruit and vegetables. The menu changed quarterly. During good weather, the patio served hamburgers, pizza, salads, and other light fare with “up the arm table serving”. The inside dining room served elegant food selections year-round, with tablecloths and oval trays lifted high.

Before every evening’s table service began, the staff could choose from most patio or less fancy menu items and had a chance to taste the evening's specials as well.

The chef conducted a brief meeting while we were eating, discussing how the specials were made and any unique ingredients. This enabled us to be articulate when discussing the menu with our guests. We also got to taste any new wines that evening, so we could discuss them intelligently as well. We learned a lot about food, wine, desserts, and more during these brief meetings.

After the restaurant closed and after side work was done, the staff would usually sit out on the patio and finish the opened bottles of wine, since they would not last until the next evening. A fun mention: being a “nightspot” area, it would be fun to watch the people walking by, the cruising going on, and the prostitutes picking up their Johns.

Out of all my restaurant experiences, Jerome’s was the best. I still have many friends from that time (some 40 years ago). Jeromes is where I learned all about food and beverages, which comes in handy to this day!

While thinking about all these memories, I decided to see if I could create a restaurant and its menu that would be a wonderful place to work and eat. With such high expectations and the need to meet so many customer choices, I'm not sure any restaurant could really maintain this level of food quality and service, but it was a fun exercise for me.

Tell me what you think, would you work here? Would you eat here? Would you like to invest in a new restaurant? 😀

Michael, owner of this fantasy restaurant, is also an avid collector of small items. He curated and donated over 105 collections of small things to the Chicago Children’s Museum, which has housed them since 2011 in a permanent exhibit: Michael’s Museum: A Curious Collection of Tiny Treasures. His condo in Evanston has become: “Michael’s Museum: Evanston Campus Condo Collections (it is not open to the public). All of the collections around this fantasy restaurant were provided by Michael.